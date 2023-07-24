Season 2: how to stream and watch the episodes

HITC includes information about how to view Minx season 2 and how many episodes are available.

Minx was one such show. Ellen Rapoport created and wrote the American comedy, which originally premiered at HBO Max on March 20, 2022. Fans grew to love it and were thrilled when they heard about its renewal. There were changes made along the way. Now that it’s back, it’s essential to know how to watch Minx season 2 and how many episodes are in its streaming schedule.

Minx Season 2 and streaming

Starz is the only place to watch Minx Season 2 and not HBO Max.

Although it was renewed for a second season on Max in May 2022, it was later announced in December of that year that they’d instead decided to cancel it. Starz, who had also begun production on Season 2, stepped up to the plate in January of 2023.

Starz premieres the new season’s first episode on Saturday, 21st of July at 9:00 pm est. Starz made it available for streaming at midnight.

For those who don’t have a Starz subscription, you can pay from just $4.99 a month (basic subscription).

What is the schedule for Minx Season 2?

Starz’s Minx Season 2 is set to debut eight new episodes every week, starting on Friday.

Below you can find the complete schedule:

‘What happens after the happily ever after’

Oscar Montoya, who plays Richie Teased What to expect in Season 2? An interview with Comic Book.

“You have the end of Season 1 as the happily ever after,” he explained, “and then Season 2 is like what happens after the happily ever after. What do you think about all the success? Is it what you really wanted or something else? And we explore that in Season 2.”

Starz is streaming Minx Season 2 with weekly new episodes.

