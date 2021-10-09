Search for Brian Laundrie in Florida Swamp Comes Up Empty as Speculation Returns to Appalachian Trail

The hunt for Brian Laundrie in a Florida swamp is still coming up empty, even after his father joined the search. Now speculation about Laundrie’s whereabouts is once again turning to the Appalachian Trail.

Gabby Petito’s mother told Fox News that’s where she thinks he might be.

“I would think that he is in an area like the Appalachian Trail or a campground, where he can live off the land,” Nichole Schmidt said.

Callahan Walsh, co-host of “In Pursuit” with his father, John Walsh, agrees.

“I think his family helped him get out of the state and drove him up to the Appalachian Trail. I think he’s there now,” Callahan said.

The Appalachian Trail runs 2,000 miles, from Georgia to Maine. Inside Edition correspondent Steven Fabian visited the area with survival expert Shane Hobel.

“You can walk 100 yards off trail and still move in the same direction but stay parallel with it. That also means you’re near resources. The Appalachian Trail — in there rest points and stop points, where you can receive packages,” Hobel said.

There are all sorts of shelters on the trail, where you can hunker down for the night, including some small cabins. An interactive map shows the locations of 250 shelters, many of which are vacant right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gabby and Brian spent time on the trail together, and he’s said to be very knowledgeable about survival skills.