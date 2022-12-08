Sean Spicer Apologizes to D-Day and Pearl Harbor Mixup

Sean Spicer was the Newsmax host and White House press secretary. He wanted to remember the Dec. 7 World War II date. But he didn’t get the opportunity. “infamy” Right.

He tweeted Wednesday “Today is Dday. It only lives in infamy if we remember and share the story of sacrifice with the next generation.”

Of course, 7 December 1941 was the day that the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor Naval Station (Hawaii), triggering the United States to enter World War II. D-Day marked the day that the Allies Forces successfully landed onto Normandy Beach, turning the tide in the war.

His historic mistake is actually from Franklin Roosevelt, the former president who called surprise Pearl Harbor bombings “a date which will live in infamy.”

Spicer was mocked roundly for his mix-up. Similar to, “Not surprised. He doesn’t know the difference between the truth and a lie either,” and, “Spoiler: D Day is June 6. Today lives in infamy not because of Sean Spicer’s idiocy, but because it was the day he learned that Normandy is nowhere near Pearl Harbor.”

A second person Quipped, “this guy wasn’t even Trump’s worst Press Secretary.”

Spicer did however write an apology after it was discovered. “Sorry. Apologies.”

This was particularly embarrassing given that Spicer is a Commander-ranking officer in the United States Navy Reserve Public Affairs Officer.

He was able to recall D-Day so well that he attacked Joe Biden last year for not mentioning it.Twittering “Yesterday was the anniversary of #DDay – no mention of it from the president. The White House press secretary says he might get around to it.”

Spicer was a competitor on “Dancing With the Stars” After his departure from the White House, he is now an anchor for Newsmax.

Sean Spicer doesn’t know the difference between D-Day and Pearl Harbor Day. He graduated MAGA Cum Lardo, trump University and everything. pic.twitter.com/Dlv3qRlxlB — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) December 7, 2022