Sean Penn in First Gaslit Trailer is Hard to Recognize

We just had to do a double–take.

STARZ launched the first teaser video for their new series, February 2. Gaslit, and we almost didn’t recognize Sean Penn. In the drama series—which premieres April 24 and is based on the first season of the Slow Burn podcast by Leon Neyfakh—Penn stars as Richard NixonThe loyal Attorney General of the United States. John Mitchell. The teaser shows Penn fully transformed, with a receding hairline. He also has a tall stature.

Gaslit, starring Penn, Julia Roberts, Dan StevensAnd Betty Gilpin, is “a modern take on Watergate that focuses on the untold stories and forgotten character of the scandal—from Nixon’s bumbling, opportunistic subordinates, to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down,”According to the series description.

“You are the first person to publicly accuse the President for the Watergate break–in. Are you crazy?”Interviewer: Martha Mitchell(Roberts), John’s wife in the first glance.

“I’m a Southern woman,”Martha adds “We speak our minds, I never stop talkin’.”