Sean Penn and Sean Hannity Set Aside Their Politics in Agreement on Ukraine

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

It turns out progressive actor Sean Penn and conservative Fox News host Sean Hannity share more than a first name. The pair set aside political differences after the war in Ukraine brought them together. The Oscar winner went on Hannity’s show after being in Ukraine last month, and said he wants to raise money to buy a dozen fighter jets for the Ukraine air force. “That’s about $300 million. One billionaire could pay for those planes if the NATO countries would let them fly in,” Penn said.

