‘Sea of Tranquility’ and ‘The Candy House’: This week’s new books

Looking for something interesting to read? USA TODAY Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books on Tuesday are on sale

1. “Sea of Tranquility,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf, fiction)

It all boils down to:The author of “Station Eleven” “The Glass Hotel”A fantastical new novel is back by her side, taking the reader from Vancouver Island in 1911 to a lunar colony more than 500 years later.

The buzz: “By turns playful, tragic, and tender, this should not be missed,”Says A star reviewPublishers Weekly

‘Glass Hotel’:Emily St. John Mandel looks at the devastation caused by a Ponzi scheme

2. “The Candy House,” by Jennifer Egan (Scribner, fiction)

What it is all about: It’s been nearly 12 years since Egan’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “A Visit from the Goon Squad”was hailed as a postmodern masterpiece. Bix Bouton, tech guru and author of this sibling novel creates “Own Your Unconscious,” a technology that allows users to access and share every memory they’ve ever had.

The buzz: “A thrilling, endlessly stimulating work that demands to be read and reread,”Says A star reviewKirkus Reviews

3. “The Trayvon Generation,” by Elizabeth Alexander (Grand Central, nonfiction)

What it is all about: The poet and Pulitzer Prize finalist pens a poignant, powerful book that meditates on the challenges facing young Black America at a crucial time in American history.

The buzz:A Starred reviewIt is called “Kirkus Reviews” “A dynamic critique on the sprawling effects of racism and its effects on today’s youth.”

4. “Atomic Anna,” Rachel Barenbaum, Grand Central Fiction.

What it is all about: Renowned nuclear scientist Anna Berkova tears through time when Chernobyl’s reactor melts down, sending her and three generations of brilliant women on a quest to right the wrongs of the past and prevent the nuclear disaster.

The buzz: “Barenbaum dares greatly, and succeeds,”Says A star reviewPublishers Weekly

5. “Let’s Not Do That Again,” by Grant Ginder (Henry Holt and Co., fiction)

What it is all about: Nancy Harrison’s Senate campaign is on the ropes thanks to her floundering grown children – especially Greta, who makes headlines when she takes up with extremist protesters in Paris. Nick, Nick’s mother, must find her before she is too late.

The buzz: “Ooh la la. The Senate race may be tight, but this book is a shoo-in,”Says A star reviewKirkus Reviews