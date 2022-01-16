Scream’s Neve Campbell Reveals She Was Once Attacked By A Bear On A Movie Set

Neve Campbell is an expert on scary movies. Neve Campbell is a true Scream Queen (or queen of) Scream if you’d prefer), she has endured some brutal moments on screen over the years. Ghostface was not the reason for her most frightening on-set moment. She was attacked by a bear while filming a movie.

The majority of people associate Neve Camp with the Scream franchise – she has starred in all five films, after all. However, before playing Sidney Prescott, Wes Craven’s first movie, she worked hard to establish a Hollywood career. The spooky teenage movie The Craft ) and television (like her breakthrough role in The drama in the family Part of Five ). One of her pres-ScreamNotable performances were for a less positive reason. A visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show Campbell shared with us a story about an incredibly terrifying experience she had at a Canadian film shoot. She was asked to do something unusual to prepare for a scene.

I was playing this role where she’s ‘one with the animals’There was a scene in which I was being chased by a bear. The bear was brought on set by the crew and I was given a big bottle of Coke to feed it. [After feeding it]They said to dip your hand into honey and run. When you reach the tree, take your hand and give it to the bear.

There were safer ways to get him onboard with his big filmtic moment. But Kelly Clarkson told her that there was no way she would have ruled out those options. She was only seventeen years old, and assumed that the crew knew what she was doing. She also claimed that she was a star. “people pleaser”She was eager to prove she could pull off the terrifying stunt and so she followed the instructions.

I dipped my hand in honey, and I run to this rock, and I turn around and I put my hand out – and the bear is not slowing down and he’s not coming for my hand. He grabs me by my leg, and he drags me through a forest. My mother was visiting set and she’s screaming. The whole crew is frozen because nobody can believe what’s happening. All I can think of is: ‘He’s biting me,’ like it’s not obvious.

Neve Campbell managed to escape after a crew member was able distract the bear with rocks. She didn’t disclose which movie she was filming at the time, but it goes without saying that it probably wasn’t her favorite filmmaking experience.

These days, she’s still screaming on movie sets from time to time, albeit in a much more controlled environment. The most recent Scream just debuted in theaters (with a solid opening night) and, while there are plenty of terrifying moments that have delighted critics, the film doesn’t feature a single bear.