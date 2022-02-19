Scream’s Matthew Lillard And Skeet Ulrich Recall Filming The OG Movie And Freaking People Out While ‘Half Caked’ In Fake Blood

SPOILERS are ahead for the Scream franchise.
Ahead of The Batman’s inevitable big box office haul in a couple weeks, Hollywood’s return to Scream is 2022’s biggest hit so far, reaching a commercial milestone in theaters and paving the way for Scream 6 to be greenlit. As the horror offering sees a big moment back in the collective conversation, the original villains behind Ghostface are reflecting on their experience on the 1996 film.
Matthew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich surprised audiences back then when the pair were revealed to be the killers under the mask, as Billy and Stu. The pair recently recalled what it was like to film the Wes Craven film before Scream became a massive franchise. In Lillard’s words:
These days, we know Scream was a big hit. The movie has such a massive cultural hold on pop culture and a huge fanbase that will never forget the first time they watched the Wes Craven movie. As Matthew Lillard shared to Vulture, when the original Scream cast was on the set of the film, there was no indication that they were about to make horror history with the clever slasher whodunnit. Skeet Ulrich added this:
Scream brought together David Arquette and Courtney Cox on its set, who got married in 1999 and had their daughter Coco in 2004. The couple have since separated, but from that detail alone, it’s clear the cast really had a chance to bond and get along on set.
Matthew Lillard spoke about sets being different in the age of technology, with people often glued to their phones in between takes. Scream came at a time before that which contributed to the actors getting close in their opinions. Lillard continued:
Skeet Ulrich and Matthew Lillard did not return to the Scream franchise for any of the following three sequels given their characters’ fates at the end of the movie. However, Ulrich did get to return to the series for the 2022 movie to come back as the ghost of Billy Loomis as the movie explored a new character with a shared past. Lillard has yet to return to Stu, but he has a following of fans who believe and want to see the character return in a coming sequel.
The latest Scream is now playing in theaters and will come to digital on March 1. You can check out what upcoming horror movies are next here on CinemaBlend.