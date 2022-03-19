Scream 6 Has Taken A Thrilling Step Forward

Two months ago, the fifth ScreamThe movie was released in theaters eleven years after its predecessor. Wes Craven, who directed the first four movies, is no longer with us. Screammovies, passed in 2015. His successors, Matt BettinelliOlpin, and Tyler Gillett clearly did a great job with this new entry. Scream (yes, it’s titled just like the 1996 original) was a critical and commercial success. Scream 6The film was officially approved in February and we now know when it will be released.

Paramount Pictures has announced that Spyglass Media’s Scream 6It will debut in theaters on March 31, 2023. This means it’s arriving roughly 14 and a half months after the last ScreamMovie, which is a quick turnaround. However, it’s not the shortest gap between ScreamMovies are as Scream 2It was published on December 12, 1997. This came just under a year following the initial. Scream movie. Scream 6’s release date was accompanied by Paramount dating its untitled Bob Marley movie, starring Secret InvasionActor Kingsley Ben-Adir for January 12, 2024

Right now Scream 6 is the only movie dated to come out on March 31, 2023, though you can be sure it’ll eventually gain some neighbors. It was preceded by the following movies. Dungeons & Dragons(A Paramount release also on March 3rd, the Haunted MansionStart a reboot on March 10 Aquaman and The Lost KingdomMarch 17, 2007 John Wick Chapter 4March 24,

The latest Woodsboro murders took place 25 year after the original Woodsboro crime. Scream movie saw the return of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers and David Arquette’s Dewey Riley returning to town to deal with a new Ghostface, who’s targeting teenagers who are tied to the first round of killings. The movie’s lineup of new faces included Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Mikey Madison, Jenna Ortega and Dylan Minnette. For more information, see our breakdown of the film. Scream 5 ending.

Along with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returning to the director’s chair, Scream 6Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt will resume their scriptwriting duties. Project X Entertainment as well as Radio Silence Productions are also expected to be involved in the film’s production. Cast-wise, the only actor who’s been confirmed so far for Scream 6 is Courteney Cox, who said earlier this week that she’s read the script and filming is expected to start in June in Canada. Neve Campbell mentioned her involvement in the filming at the end February. Scream 6 wasn’t quite nailed down since she hadn’t read the script yet, but presumably that’s changed since Cox got her hands on it, so maybe it’ll be confirmed in the near future that Campbell will be back.

CinemaBlend will keep you informed of any significant updates Scream 6’s progress as they come in, but in the meantime, the newest ScreamParamount+ subscribers can stream movies. You can also look through the lineup of 2022 movie releases to figure out what you’ll watch in theaters later this year.