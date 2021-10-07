Scream 5’s Cast Has Seen The Finished Movie, One Star’s Reaction Will Thrill Fans

The horror genre has been in the midst of a thrilling renaissance, and as a result plenty of beloved franchises have returned to the big screen. While we’re just weeks away from the release of Halloween Kills, fans are already looking forward to the upcoming arrival of Scream 5. The cast has finally seen the finished movie, and one star’s reaction is going to thrill fans.

Horror lovers were thrilled to learn the fifth Scream movie (aptly titled Scream) was going to feature the return of original heroes Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. But there are also a slew of newcomers making their debut in the franchise, including In the Heights star Melissa Barrera. She recently saw the movie’s finished cut, reacting with:

Saw the final cut of #ScreamMovie Y’all ain’t ready 🔪October 6, 2021 See more

Is it January yet? It looks like Scream 5 is going to be packing a serious punch when it hits theaters this coming winter. While the cast and crew will likely be guarding the movie’s secret with their lives, it seems the fans aren’t ready for what’s to come. Let’s just hope Sidney and company make it out alive.

Melissa Barrera’s tease about Scream comes to us from her personal Twitter account. Security on the slasher property is notoriously tight, with even the cast given different versions of the script in order to keep its secrets. But now that they’ve seen the final cut, it seems that the truth might have finally been revealed to those who filmed alongside Ghostface.

Almost nothing is known about the contents of Scream 5, except that it will once again bring Neve Campbell’s Sidney and company back to the town of Woodsboro. Aside from the starring trio, Scream 4 actress Marley Shelton will also be back as Judy Hicks. And the rest of the cast is made up of recognizable young stars like Melissa Barrera.

The pressure is on for Scream 5 to deliver, especially considering just how bloved the p revious four installments are. The new sequel will mark the first installment not helmed by the late horror legend Wes Craven, and the generations of fans will no doubt be watching carefully for any filmmaking differences. But Ready or Not filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are behind the camera, and were able to win over the likes of Neve Campbell and company.

As previously mentioned, Melissa Barrera is only one of many familiar faces who are making their Scream debut in the upcoming sequel. She’ll be joined by the likes of Dylan Minnette (13 Reasons Why), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Jenna Ortega (You), and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers).