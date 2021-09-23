Scott Peterson is now missing.

SCOTT Peterson was convicted of first-degree murder of his pregnant wife and second-degree murder of their unborn son in 2002.

In August 2021, a California judge announced that Peterson’s original trial would be heard by him.

2 Scott Peterson was accused of killing his wife, Laci, and unborn son back in 2003 Credit: AP:Associated Press

Why was Scott Peterson on trial?

After his wife was reported missing in December 2002, Scott Peterson was arrested in San Diego.

Peterson was reported missing in December 2002 and his body and unborn child were reported missing. In April 2003, the bodies of Peterson and Amber Frey were found along the shoreline of San Francisco Bay. They were only a few kilometers from the place Peterson claimed he was.

Amber Frey, Fresno massage therapist and a Fresno lawyer, spoke out about the affair they had in November 2002. She later testified that Peterson claimed that he was a widower.

Peterson, according to prosecution, used the same cement he used for his driveway to create anchors that brought his wife’s corpse to the bottom San Francisco Bay.

Following the recommendation of juries, he was eventually convicted and sentenced.

Scott Peterson is now where?

Peterson is currently in San Quentin State Prison serving his sentence. He awaits news on a retrial.

His death sentence was overturned on August 24, 2020 by the California Supreme Court. It was ruled that Peterson’s sentencing was unfair, and that the jury selection was fair.

After his death row sentence was overturned, the California Supreme Court ordered the San Mateo County Superior Court reexamine the case. A juror had not disclosed that they were involved with other legal proceedings.

A judge ordered Peterson to be retried in July 2021.

2 Scott Peterson was found guilty and sentenced to death but in 2020, his sentence was overturned and the follow year, he awaits word on if a judge will grant him a retrial Credit: AP

While Peterson awaits a judge’s decision on if he should get a new trial, he is expected to be testifying in a preliminary hearing in the Kristin Smart murder case.

After Ruben Flores and Paul Flores claimed that they were friends at the time Smart disappeared, Peterson is being called.

Peterson was previously a suspect in the disappearance of Smart, but investigators couldn’t find a connection.

On August 26, 2021, Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo set a hearing date for September 22, 2021 to determine whether there was juror misconduct in his original trial.

Massullo explained that the hearing could be delayed by the pandemic and move up to January or Feb 2022.

“We’ve said all along that Scott Peterson did not get a fair trial,” Peterson’s defense attorney, Pat Harris, told Natalie Morales Today on August 26.

Peterson could be given a fresh trial if Massullo concludes that there was juror misconduct.

A court hearing on Wednesday, September 22 decided that Peterson will be re-sentenced in November, according to NBC Bay Area.

Judge Anne Christine Massullo stated that the case doesn’t involve the death penalty.

What was the length of Scott Petersons’ trial.

Peterson’s trial ran from July 1, 2004 through November 12, 2004.

After seven days of deliberation and the replacement of two jurors he was found guilty of the murders his unborn son and wife.

After his conviction, Laci’s mother was awarded $250,000 in life insurance that Peterson had taken out for her.