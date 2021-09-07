Scott Disick Embarrassed After His Leaked DM To Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex!

Scott Disick is reportedly slapping himself on the wrist over his leaked DM to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex. The embarrassing incident has left the TV personality reeling.

Scott Disick found himself in a precarious position when he saw himself on Instagram. The father of three contacted Kourtney Kardashian’s most recent ex-boyfriend to shade her but ended up “mortified” instead.

Younes Bendjima, a three-year-old sex relationship with Kardashian, posted the private message from Disick’s Instagram story. Since the leak, everyone involved has commented in some fashion on the DM scandal.

It all started with Disick hoping to find a confidant in Kardashian’s ex. The “Flip It Like Disick” Star fumed at PDA images of The “KUWTK” Bendjima received a message from Travis Barker and her star partner, Star. Please read:

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,”