Scott Disick Embarrassed After His Leaked DM To Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex!

Scott Disick is reportedly slapping himself on the wrist over his leaked DM to Kourtney Kardashian’s ex. The embarrassing incident has left the TV personality reeling.
Scott Disick found himself in a precarious position when he saw himself on Instagram. The father of three contacted Kourtney Kardashian’s most recent ex-boyfriend to shade her but ended up “mortified” instead.
Younes Bendjima, a three-year-old sex relationship with Kardashian, posted the private message from Disick’s Instagram story. Since the leak, everyone involved has commented in some fashion on the DM scandal.
It all started with Disick hoping to find a confidant in Kardashian’s ex. The “Flip It Like Disick” Star fumed at PDA images of The “KUWTK” Bendjima received a message from Travis Barker and her star partner, Star. Please read:
“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,”
Sources close by Disick revealThat the TV personality is “mortified”By his decision to reach out to Bendjima about their mutual ex. They also admit that Disick sent the message to Kardashian’s ex during a heated moment.
Disick didn’t find the camaraderie that he was looking for from Bendjima, but he got burned. Disick is said to regret his actions and recognize that he made a mistake confiding in Bendjima.
Nonetheless, Disick’s feelings towards Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker still stand. The former flames’ co-parenting relationship is reportedly strained as a result of his sour feelings, as per a source’s Comment:
“Scott Disick is still very bitter about Kourtney and Travis’ relationship. He wants her to be happy, but behind closed doors,”
Disick’s affair with Kardashian is not going to stop, and neither does her new boyfriend. The lovebirds also subtly shared their unbothered responses to Disick’s leaked DM through their Instagram stories.
Barker shared a hilarious meme screen taken from the movie “Goodfellas,”Kardashian posted a cryptic verse from the Bible, Additionally, Disick’s current girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, ResharedA post encouraging followers to be kind to one another.
Disick has been associated with 20-year-old Hamlin since November last year, which makes his comments about Kardashian somewhat odd. Fortunately, her neutral response suggests that she may not be too bothered about the current situation.
It is also possible that Hamlin understands Disick’s position since he has three children with his ex. Disick has been open about his regrets at not being in a position to work with Kardashian.
Disick said earlier this year that he liked Barker during the elections “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion special. Hopefully, the new HULU reality television show captured this moment.