Scientists find that poo transplants are a better treatment than antibiotics for killing infections.

According to a new study, POO can help you reduce the chance of getting killer infections. This is better than using antibiotics.

Researchers in the US said that more than 75 percent of Clostridium diff (C. diff), patients who had a faecal graft avoided reinfection.

1 A study found that faecal transplants reduced C. diff re-infection in 77% of cases. Diarrhoea-causing bugs are caused by gut bacteria imbalances Credit: Getty

In comparison, sixty percent of those who received only antibiotics became re-infected after eight weeks.

C. diff, a potentially deadly bacteria, can lead to diarrhoea or colitis.

Dr Aamer Imdad, of Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, New York, said: “After a person with a C. diff infection gets treated with antibiotics, there is about a 25 percent chance that they will have another episode in the next eight weeks.

“The risk of recurrence increases to about 40 percent with the second episode and to nearly 60 percent with the third episode.

“So, once you are in this cycle, it gets more and more difficult to break out of it.

“Stool transplants can reverse the dysbiosis and thus decrease the risk of recurrence of the disease.”

In England, there were over 14,000 C. diff cases in the years 2021/22.

There are approximately 250,000 cases in the US every year. These result in around 12,000 fatalities.

Around one-third of healthy adults have bacteria in their guts that are normally controlled by healthy bacteria.

But if the body’s microbiome — your balance of bacteria and other microbes — become unbalanced, C. diff can become an infection.

It is possible that antibiotics prescribed to treat C. diff could also be causing this. They can kill off healthy bacteria, making your body more susceptible to infection.

This results in a large number of reinfections once someone has been infected with C. diff — affecting a third of all patients.

Stool transplants involve moving healthy poo from a donor to a patient’s gut, to help rebalance their microbiome.

This latest research, which was published in gold standard Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, looked at all the existing research into how faecal transplants affect patients’ outcomes.

Researchers analyzed data from six trials in which 320 adult patients were given stoma transplants. These clinical trials took place in Denmark, Italy, Canada, and the US.

The results show that those who had a stool-transplant were significantly less likely to get reinfected than patients treated with antibiotics alone, as well as being less likely die.

Dr Aamer said: “Stool transplantation probably leads to a larger increase in resolution of repeated infections of C difficile than the other treatments studied.

“Faecal microbiota transplantation may decrease the risk of death in people with recurrent C. diff infections.”

Prof. Maria Vehreschild from Frankfurt University Hospital said, “The impact of FMT is exceptional in secondary prevention of recurrent C. difficile infections.

This is a rare effect with pharmaceuticals.