Scientists confirm the truth about drinking beer

Researchers have discovered that drinking more beer is good for your health and happiness.

People who consume a moderate amount ale every day are in better health, both mentally and physically, than former or teetotallers.

1 According to scientists, drinking beer is good for your health and happiness Credit: Getty

Ninety per cent rated their mental health as “good” compared to 80 per cent of non-drinkers.

At 80 percent, those abstainers said they were in good physical shape.

Meanwhile, drinkers were half as likely to suffer “physical limitations” to their daily lives — 15 per cent compared to 30 per cent.

They also ate more fruit and vegetables but were less likely to be active.

Heavier boozers rated their health better but experts warned of a “double-edged habit” as they ate more junk food and smoked more.

Spain’s University of Murcia team studied 33,185 adults.

According to the study, moderate alcohol consumption is defined as drinking one pint (five per cent) of beer per person per day. This is three units for men and 1.5 units for women.

Professor Ernesto De la Cruz-Sánchez said: “Beer consumption shows better indicators of physical, mental and emotional health than in abstainers and ex-drinkers.

Research has suggested low doses of alcohol can improve heart health and the immune system.”

According to other studies, regular beer consumption boosts the gut bacteria and reduces diabetes and heart disease risks. It also helps fight dementia through reducing brain toxic substances.