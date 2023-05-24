Scientists capture extreme close-up of something you see every day – but it’s difficult to decipher

SEVERAL close-up images of the Sun have been published, giving us a closer look at the star that we revolve around each year.

On Friday, the National Science Foundation’s Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope released eight images of the sun, particularly focusing on a variety of sunspots around the star.

4 The sun is being shown in a series of extreme-closeup photos. Credit: NSF/AURA/NSO

4 Daniel K. Inouye’s Solar Telescope captured the images. Credit: NSF/AURA/NSO

4 A lightbridge is seen in one of the pictures. Credit: NSF/AURA/NSO

4 The second picture shows a light bridge and convection cells. Credit: NSF/AURA/NSO

The breathtaking yellow and orange images show dark and cool regions on the sun’s surface, also known as the photosphere, according to the Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy.

These areas are characterized by strong magnetic fields where sunspots usually form.

Sunspots are cooler parts of the sun’s surface and can vary in size. Research has found that some sunspots can be as large or larger than the Earth.

The solar cycle is a 11-year repeating pattern that appears to affect the duration of the eclipses. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In one of the images released, what is known as a light bridge is present across the sunspot’s umbra – the dark and central region of the spot.

While these light bridges are complex and still being researched, scientists believe they are “the signature of the start of a decaying sunspot which will eventually break apart.”

A second image also featured a light bridge across a sunspot as well as the presence of “convection cells.”

“Hot solar material (plasma) rises in the bright centers of these surrounding “cells,” cools off, and then sinks below the surface in dark lanes in a process known as convection,” according to AURA.

Through the photos, scientists hope to continue to research the sun’s magnetic field as well as what creates solar storms.

The images were taken using the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope’s Visible-Broadband Imager camera.

This telescope is located in Maui, Hawaii and measures 13 feet, 11 inches across.

The telescope has reached its operational commissioning stage. It will reach full performance after the construction is completed, in November 2021.

Researchers are continuing to receive and study data supplied by the telescope’s data center, as these images are just a “small fraction” of the information recently received, according to AURA.

The research community anticipates that the telescope will find more data as it grows in size and capability.

“As the Inouye Solar Telescope continues to explore the sun, we expect more new and exciting results from the scientific community—including spectacular views of our solar system’s most influential celestial body,” AURA said.