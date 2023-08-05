Scientists can’t understand the mysterious radio signals that are spotted from a ‘hungry’ black hole, a study has revealed.

Researchers have discovered radio signals believed to originate from a blackhole.

The object, called GRS 1915+105, consists of a regular star orbiting a stellar black hole.

1 Scientists have discovered radio signals believed to originate from a blackhole Credit: Getty

Black holes in the skyWhen the core of a massive star collapses on itself, a sphere is formed..

The jet material that’s ejected frequently from the black holes has changed.

Black holes are known to consume material derived from nearby stars.

Most of the matter is consumed by black holes, but some material gets transformed into jet streams and spit out.

However, researchers have now noticed “periodic changes in the jet occurring within a fraction of a second,” Live Science noted.

China’s FAST (Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope) observed the changes.

The researchers said that these changes can be explained by the misalignment between the blackhole’s rotation and its accretion plate.

An accretion disk is a flattened or elliptical structure that forms when space material is pulled toward a black hole.

Live Science explained: “That might be what’s causing the plane to wobble, almost like an astronomical spinning top.”

The energy of the jet drops when it points in a different direction. “A fraction of second later it will return to normal, when the system turns back,” added the report.

Wei Wang is a Professor of Astrophysics at Wuhan University, China, and lead author of this study.In a statement.

Wang continued, “Such signals do not exist all the time. They only appear under specific physical conditions.”

“Our team was lucky enough to catch the signal twice — in January 2021 and June 2022, respectively.”

GRS1915+105, the largest stellar black hole known to date in our Milky Way Galaxy.

This stellar black hole was found in the 1990s.

Nature has published an article on the findings.