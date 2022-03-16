Science-Fiction Movies About The Greatest Math Scientists

When you are a film lover, and your particular interest is in science-fiction movies, reading this will be a joyride for you. These movies will discuss and pros of studying math and the motivation and enthusiasm you get to study math with films.

These will also help you to know more about the greatest mathematicians and the life they followed.

Infinity (1996)

Films related to physics and maths act as help with math. With this film made on one of the greatest American physicists and mathematicians, this movie is bound to help you to deal with your math problems better.

Richard Feynman did notable work on developing the atomic bomb during the second world war and also for investigating the Space Challenger Shuttle Disaster. This 1996 movie focuses on his relationship with his wife. Who died out of tuberculosis and his groundbreaking work in developing the nuclear bomb. You can’t reach out to Feynman and say, “solve my math” if you need help with math homework. However, if you watch this film, you will get the zeal required to solve those algebra solutions by yourself.

A Brief History Of Time (2014)

Whenever we talk about mathematics geniuses, Steven Hawkings comes first in our mind. This 2014 film which covered his biopic, was nominated for the Oscars. Steven Hawkins was a larger-than-life physician, mathematician, author, and cosmologist who is honored as a hero in the field of science all over the world. The film was named after his world-famous book that can inspire every science student if they are interested in reading science-fiction books.

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

The film is about a famous American mathematician John Nash, played by veteran actor Russell Crowe. Along with focusing on his academic life, this movie shows how he worked for the Pentagon to find clues to track down the location implanted by the Soviet Union. Along with the geniuses of John Nash in the field of science, mathematics, and education, this 2001 film takes us through the course of the other exciting events of John Nash’s life. “A Beautiful Mind” was nominated for eight Academy Awards that year, out of which they managed to win four.

Agora (2009)

All the mathematicians we talked about till now were all men, right? This movie breaks that monotonous thing. This movie is based on Hypatia, a woman mathematician, astronomer, and philosopher who used to live in Egypt (specifically, the Roman province) during the 4th century. She continued to teach and convey her messages of wisdom to her followers and disciples during religious turmoil. But eventually, she was sentenced to death with the acquisition of blasphemy and social offense.

Although the film is in Spanish, the role of Hypatia was played by well-known American actress Rachel Weisz. This film got acknowledged by film critics worldwide and was to bag many renowned awards and nominations.

The Theory Of Everything (2014)

The first film on our list was based on a book written by Stephen Hawkings, “A Brief History Of Time.” While this movie, “the theory of everything,” released in 2014, makes you know the life of Stephen Hawkings from his wife Jane Hawking’s perspective. The story was taken from a book written by Jane Hawkings named “My Life With Stephen.” Eddie Redmayne’s performance in this film was critically acclaimed as one of the finest acting masterclasses of world cinema. It has earned him awards from various film festivals, including the Oscars. In the end, it leaves us with a lesson of how a person can be a genius despite having his/her shares of difficulties in life. The film was successful in the box office as well and was able to collect a revenue of 124 million US dollars.

The Man Who Knew Infinity (2015)

Hollywood took the initiative of portraying one of India’s most fascinating mathematicians of all time, without whom the coursework of world mathematics would not have been so enriched.

The man who knew infinity was a 2015 film based on the man who has given the world the concept of infinity, Srinivasa Ramanujan. The film portrays the hardship this genius mind had to face, his school life, life in college, and his life at Cambridge University. The most crucial part is that this film successfully captured the immense contributions of Ramanujan in the field of mathematics. Unfortunately, this great mind died only at the age of 32, but his theories still inspire much research by math scholars all over the world. Dev Patel played Ramanujan’s part.

A Hill On The Dark Side Of The Moon (1983)

This Swedish film was based on the life of a famous Russian mathematician and professor, Sofia Kovalevskaya. The part of Sofia was played by Swedish actress Gunilla Nyroos which made her win the title of best actress at the 20th edition of the Guldbagge Awards. The world of mathematicians can not overlook Sofia’s immense contributions in various fields of mathematics, such as finding algebra solutions, analysis, mechanics, and partial differential calculus. Many scholars have claimed Sofya as “the finest known women mathematician and scientist before the 20th century.”

Final Words

So, these were some of the films that can make you fall in love with mathematics and science. Or if you already love these subjects, they will make you like them even more. Know about the inside and out story of some of the greatest mathematicians that the world has ever produced. Add these films quickly to your library of movies and enjoy. There is a math genius inside you as well!