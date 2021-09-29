Schoolgirl Has No Idea She’s Pregnant until She Sees the Baby’s Head under Her School Skirt

A 19-year-old schoolgirl experienced the biggest shock of her life. She had no clue she was expecting until she ended up giving birth on the living room floor of her house.

We can’t help but be amazed at the unexpected events in life. After her first day back to school, this teenage girl went through the same rollercoaster.

The little girl claimed that she wasn’t aware of her pregnancy until she saw the baby’s head pop out from underneath her school skirt. She said that she felt sick after her first day at school, but didn’t know if she was pregnant.

19-year-old Alexis shared her unexpected pregnancy story on the popular social media platform TikTok. The video has been viewed more than 6,000,000 times, and several thousand people have liked and commented on it. She also added:

“My mum mentioning she had heartburn when pregnant with me, me realizing I’ve had a bit of heartburn lately and taking a pregnancy test during the summer holidays (sic).”

As it turns out, Alexis went through what medical science refers to as “cryptic pregnancy” at the age of 15. Cryptic pregnancy cannot be detected through any medical testing techniques or the common symptoms like nausea and vomiting, menstruation, or baby bump.

Alexis, 19 years old, shared her cryptic video of pregnancy on TikTok. | Photo: tiktok.com/@alexis.queen18

The teen mother explained that she knew something wasn’t right. Her mother told her that she had experienced heartburn while she was pregnant with her daughter. Alexis had also suffered from heartburn and decided to get a pregnancy test. It was negative.

Her dad’s reaction to her pregnancy test at such a sensitive moment was amusing for many people.

Alexis also didn’t miss her periods nor had any other symptoms that would indicate she was pregnant. She went back to school and ignored all of her suspicions. But she started to feel some backache so she tried painkillers.

The painkillers did not work and the teenager mom was left writhing in pain all night. After several hours, she realized that she was about to go into labour.

When the pain became unbearable, at 6 am, Alexis woke her parents up, who thought she was trying to make excuses for ditching school. She finally put on her uniform and ran to the bathroom to feel the sudden urge to push.

After feeling confused and scared, she called her mom and discovered that she was about to give birth. Their suspicions were confirmed when her mother saw the baby’s head underneath her uniform skirt.

Alexis’ TikTok clip about her cryptic pregnancy has received comments from a user. | Photo: tiktok.com/@alexis.queen18

The teen mom further shared that while her mother was shocked to see what had befallen her, she was surprised by her dad’s reaction, who “ran out the door for pregnancy tests.”

Alexis has shared part 2 of her pregnancy video, where she added more details on how she ended up delivering a baby without having any idea she was expecting. The baby’s movements and kicks were hidden by her anterior placenta placement, she said.

Many people are puzzled by her story of pregnancy and share their opinions on TikTok videos. One user commented: “Find cryptic pregnancies amazing yet scary. Like I’ve had 2 kids and find it amazing that some people don’t know.”

A user comments on Alexis’ TikTok video about her cryptic pregnancy. | Photo: tiktok.com/@alexis.queen18

Several people were amused by her dad’s reaction, who ran for pregnancy tests at such a sensitive time. One user said: “I’m laughing your dad bringing pregnancy tests when the baby’s head was already out (sic).”