School suspends teacher following huge outcry after he allegedly called pupils ‘r*****s’

An Essex school teacher has been suspended after allegations were made that he reportedly made “derogatory” comments about pupils.

After the teacher made the abrasive comments during an assembly, Orty Gable School in Stanford-le-Hope launched a formal investigation.

According to EssexLive, it’s alleged the teacher called the pupils “cowards”, “chicken s***s” and “r*****s”.

As a result, the headteacher of the school, Ceri Evans, has said that the school “does not tolerate or accept such behaviour” and has outlined actions that they have taken.

Mr Evans added that any parent who has concerns or would like to talk to him about the incident may do so.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Ortu Gable Hall school will be investigating an incident today (September 17) in which a teacher is alleged to have made a derogatory comment at an assembly held to discuss ethos within the school.

“While the investigation will look into how and why the situation happened, the school, and the Headteacher, Mr Evans has issued the following statement: “It has come to my attention that a member of my teaching staff has made derogatory comments to the cohort of Year 11 students.

“As a school, we do not tolerate or accept such behaviour. The following actions will be taken.

“The teacher is suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The investigation decision will be carried out by me with the support and guidance of the governing body.

“I am aware that speculation is a virulent problem on social media. Consequently, I will not be making a response via this method.

“We are grateful for your continued support.

“My door is open to any parent or student who may wishes to talk with me about the incident.”