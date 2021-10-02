Scheana Shay, Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana, Got Divorced

There’s always more to a relationship than meets the eye — even if the relationship is playing out on a reality television program. There are many things to be aware of, “Vanderpump Rules”Fans saw the problems in Scheana’s marriage to Mike Shay, but they seemed to be on the right track at the end.

“There were a lot of things from the beginning of our marriage that kind of tainted the whole relationship. Three months in I found out he had a pill problem. Right before our one-year anniversary, I saw some inappropriate text messages,”Scheana acknowledges in E! News iTwo years later, the couple re-entered into an interview. The marriage ended after two years. However, she claimed that she tried her best to make it work. “I kept telling myself, ‘It’ll get better. It’ll get better.’ And it did. In the beginning of 2016, everything was genuinely good. Then the cameras turned on again, and then he changed,”She spoke. “That’s when I found out he started using again. I didn’t know that at the time.”

Even after Mike disappeared for 2 weeks while Scheana dealt with a family funeral, Mike continued to be absent. Scheana later discovered that Mike had been purchasing pills again. Scheana said she was open to forgiveness and would help get the marriage back on its feet. The straw that broke the camel’s back was then.