Scarlett Moffatt gave a big hint months ago about the name of her baby – and nobody caught it.

SCARLETT Moffatt gave a big hint about the name of her son months before his birth.

You would need to be somewhat of a Beatles fan to understand it.

Scarlett Dobinson, former I’m A Celeb and Gogglebox actress revealed that she had given birth to her first child with Scott Dobinson last night.

In a series cute photos, she informed fans that her and partner policeman had named the child Jude.

Scarlett’s fans will be aware that she is a Beatles fan and has incorporated the music of The Beatles into her gender announcement.

Playing one of their biggest songs during her gender reveal, she wrote: “In the great words of The Beatles… ‘Here comes the SON.'”

She sang Cloud Nine (by the pop-rocker’s lead guitarist George Harrison) during her birth announcement.

The name Jude is also a good one. The following are examples of Paul McCartney was the writer of Hey Jude by The Beatles.

Before 1968, the song was an unknown hit all over the globe.

Scarlett posted on Instagram the name of her child, who arrived sooner than she expected.

She wrote: “Jude Xavier Dobinson 💙. My darling boy I can’t stop crying looking at you as I can’t quite believe you’re mine.

You wanted to see us at 35 weeks. Me & your daddy love you so much that I can’t even put this feeling into words.

“Our heart and soul feels complete & ready to burst. It is an honor to be your mommy.

He also praised the Durham midwives Helen, Charlotte and their team.Hospital.

She wrote “You’ll all hold a very special place in me for caring so much about us.” “Let the baby bubble begin.”

