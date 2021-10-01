Scarlett Johansson’s Lawyer Reacts After Disney Pushes for Arbitration

UPDATE: Scarlett Johansson and Disney are putting their Black Widow drama behind them.

After the actress sued The Walt Disney Company this summer for alleged breach of contract over her pay for the Marvel action film, the two parties have resolved their dispute, E! News has learned.

In a statement released to E! News, Scarlett said she is “proud of the work” she’s done with Disney and looks forward to working with the company again.

“I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” the star said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

Scarlett has played Black Widow in nine films, including the stand-alone project that was released theatrically and on Disney+ in July. Additionally, media outlets reported in June that she was attached to star in an upcoming Disney film based on the popular theme park ride Terror of Tower.

“I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow,” added Disney Studios Content chairman Alan Bergman in a statement. “We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.”

______

The Walt Disney Company wants Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow compensation lawsuit to be handled privately. But according to the actress’ lawyer, she’s not having it.

In July, the 36-year-old star sued the corporation for alleged breach of contract over her pay for the Marvel movie, which was released in theaters and offered as a premier purchase on its streaming service Disney+ at the same time. She argued that her contract guaranteed exclusive theatrical release and that the hybrid release led to a reduction in her compensation. Disney, who has said her lawsuit has “no merit whatsoever,” filed a motion on Friday, Aug. 20, to compel Johansson into a private arbitration over the matter.

“After initially responding to this litigation with a misogynistic attack against Scarlett Johansson, Disney is now, predictably, trying to hide its misconduct in a confidential arbitration,” the actress’ attorney, John Berlinski, told E! News in a statement on Saturday, Aug. 21.