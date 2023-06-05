Scammers are building armies of scammers at schools that swipe cards and selling your details to them for quick cash.

TIKTOK scammers are openly flogging Brits’ credit card details for as little as £50.

On the Chinese app, fraudsters also sell cloning devices and conduct masterclasses on how to duplicate victims’ cards.

Sun investigations reveal that tricksters use hashtags such as ‘clicker,”swiping’ and cc to sell stolen details obtained through online hacking.

The UK is the credit fraud capital of Europe with victims losing an average of £8,800 a scam.

One expert claimed: “It’s so endemic on sites like TikTok that police are overwhelmed.”

TikTok con artists post pictures with cards and expensive items they bought.

Crime ‘menu’

One post shows a figure with a handful of blank cards that can be used to copy real ones, and a stack of iPhones in the background.

One swindler was contacted whose name had been openly suggested below TikTok video.

He told our reporter that he would be happy to give a brief crash-course on cloning cards to beginners via the encrypted end-toend site Telegram.

We were assured by the American trickster that our cards would be accepted in British banks.

He offered us cards to link to sites such as PayPal with more than £600 credit for £52 – the same price as a pack of cloning software also on offer.

His sliding scale of ‘services’ included ‘dumps’ – digital copies of stolen cards – for less than £50.

The conman also offered a DIY pack for £72 boasting: “Being new to swiping can be a struggle and for that reason we’ve made it easier.”

His illegal workshop included a ‘cloning tutorial’ and a one-on-one ‘in detail’ tutorial as well as a ten minute session for questions. He asked for payment over Bitcoin because “PayPal just being a b***h at the the minute”.

TikTok was informed of our findings and said that it would not tolerate any content depicting or promoting criminal acts, as well as accounts which violated its Community Guidelines.

“We will continue to scale up our investments in people and technology so that we can proactively identify and remove any content which violates our policy.”

The Scam Capital of Europe

Brits who are hard-working and diligent have the highest risk of falling victim to a credit card fraud in Europe, with 134 victims per 1,000. According to the European Central Bank, this is 19 times more than France or 119 times more than Germany.

Social Market Foundation, who analysed these statistics, called upon the Government to combat fraudsters more aggressively by hiring more cyber-experts.

Senior researcher Richard Hyde said: “Britain’s shocking record on card fraud compared to major European economies is yet another reminder of how UK law enforcement has failed to keep up with the epidemic.”

More than £1.2billion was stolen by criminals through fraud last year – with online scams accounting for 78 per cent of cases.

According to the Crime Survey for England & Wales, there were 2,3 million bank and credit card frauds between April 20,21 and March 22, 2019.

TikTok – the app most popular among Gen Z – has been blocked on British government devices due to security concerns.

In April the site was fined £12.7 million for illegally processing the data of 1.4million children under 13 who were using the platform without their parents permission.

Tom Gaffney of F-Secure Cyber Security Expert said that TikTok Fraud has spiraled out of control due to the rapid growth of the website.

He said: “I’m not surprised by Central Recorder’s investigation because credit card fraud and identity theft is endemic on TikTok.

“Police are 100 per cent focused on taking down criminal organisations but are ridiculously under-staffed and don’t have resources to take down individuals.

“They go for the big players and it almost always needs cross-border support.

“That’s why the Government has left it to the credit card companies and banks to mainly deal with it.

“Online scamming isn’t a new thing. We’ve seen so much of it over the last 10 years but what makes it different with TikTok is the sheer speed of growth of the platform.

“It has one billion users now. For comparison, it took Twitter 16 years to get to that number.”

Scammer tricks

Tom said that credit card data is stolen by cyber hackers and fake websites, which are set up in a way to appear as real shops.

He said: “Most of these criminals are part of a bigger organisation, or a linked group.”

The scammers even have the audacity to test victim’s credit cards before they sell them on.

Tom said: “They might try a very small transaction you wouldn’t notice, like 20 pence to make sure your card works to validate it works.

“Luckily banks are good at picking up these mini transactions.”

In 2020, two London brothers escaped jail despite running a card ‘creation factory’.

Benjamin Ackim (32), and Jessie Ackim from Mitcham have used card embossing equipment to make cards by using details stolen online.

They used telephone banking to extract cash from the cards and spent £11,000 on luxury holidays to Majorca and America. The sentences were suspended for both.

In October last year, the details of over one million card holders from around the globe were leaked on the dark internet.

BidenCash is a platform that has exposed everything, from credit card numbers and expiration date to CVV codes and addresses.