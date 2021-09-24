Savvy mum turns Ikea bookcase into stunning room divider so her son and daughter both get their own space

By Brandon Pitt
A SMART mum chose to split her kids’ room in half to give each of them their own ‘bedroom’, and the results are amazing. 

The TikTok user @a_drop_of_lavender shared a video in which she explained that her children had grown tired of sharing one bedroom. She also showed how Ikea bookshelves were used to create a division down the middle of the room. This gives the illusion of two bedrooms. 

The mum explained that her kids were tired of sharing a room

4

The mum explained that her kids were tired of sharing a roomCredit: TikTok/@a_drop_of_lavender
So the mum decided to split the space

4

So the mum decided to split the spaceCredit: TikTok/@a_drop_of_lavender

The mum picked up the bookshelves from the Swedish furniture store and got to work transforming her children’s shared bedroom into two individual spaces. 

“My kids were tired of sharing a bedroom, so I decided to make a room divider,” In the viral video, she explains. 

To create the new bedroom set-up, the mum worked hard redesigning each child’s side of the space. 

Using just a bookcase, the savvy mum was able to split the space in two, giving both of her children a ‘bedroom’ of their own. 

Her daughter’s side of the bedroom is white and minimalist with a fake plant, glittery star lights, and lots of pretty accessories.

The previously blue wardrobe was covered in marble contact paper by the mum, creating a stylish, chic space. 

The mum explains that her daughter ‘chose a marble and rose gold theme’. 

While her son’s side is football and superhero-themed, with football bedding and a huge Marvel feature wall. 

He’s also got his own bookshelf and lots of storage space. 

Her daughter's side is minimalist and chic

4

Her daughter’s side is minimalist and chicCredit: TikTok/@a_drop_of_lavender
Her little boy's side is football and Marvel themed

4

Her little boy’s side is football and Marvel themedCredit: TikTok/@a_drop_of_lavender

