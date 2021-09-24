SAVE £5 WHEN YOU SPEND £20 or more on selected gardening equipment at HomeBase

SAVE £5 WHEN YOU SPEND £20 or more on selected gardening equipment at HomeBase
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

SAVE £5 WHEN YOU SPEND £20 or more on selected gardening equipment at HomeBase

We’ve teamed up with Homebase to give you the chance to join in on the #BillionSeedChallenge with a £5 saving when you spend £20 in store on Homebase, Spear and Jackson or Fiskars gardening hand tools until Friday October 1, 2021!

The #BillionSeedChallenge encourages people from all walks of life to connect with each other in celebration of their local green spaces by planting wildflowers. In the lead-up to COP26 in Glasgow, this November, the goal is to plant one hundred million seeds between September and October.

PLUS Homebase have up to 50% off seeds in store, giving you even more opportunity to help plant one billion seeds across September and October with the #BillionSeedChallenge.

Don’t miss your chance! Make sure you pick up your Central Recorder Sunday, September 26, or Monday 27th, where you will find a coupon to redeem in-store.

Latest News

Previous articleMega Millions Lottery Winning Numbers LIVE 09/24/21 draw ahead of 09/25/21 Powerball jackpot!
Next articleMMA Champ Caleb Plant’s Mother Sad Story.. Here’s What Happend

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder