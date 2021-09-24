SAVE £5 WHEN YOU SPEND £20 or more on selected gardening equipment at HomeBase

We’ve teamed up with Homebase to give you the chance to join in on the #BillionSeedChallenge with a £5 saving when you spend £20 in store on Homebase, Spear and Jackson or Fiskars gardening hand tools until Friday October 1, 2021!

The #BillionSeedChallenge encourages people from all walks of life to connect with each other in celebration of their local green spaces by planting wildflowers. In the lead-up to COP26 in Glasgow, this November, the goal is to plant one hundred million seeds between September and October.

PLUS Homebase have up to 50% off seeds in store, giving you even more opportunity to help plant one billion seeds across September and October with the #BillionSeedChallenge.

Don’t miss your chance! Make sure you pick up your Central Recorder Sunday, September 26, or Monday 27th, where you will find a coupon to redeem in-store.