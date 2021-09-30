Savannah Chrisley’s Boyfriend Nic Kerdiles Cleans Up His Dirty Secret

Savannah Chrisley’s on-again-off-again boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles, is getting some help cleaning up his latest dirty secret. Keep reading to get all the juicy details about what would-have-been Chrisley inlaw has been hiding.

Nic Kerdiles Lays Low On Social Media

Over the last few months, Nic has kept a very low profile on social media. In fact, according to his Instagram, his last post was dated back to July. This was a huge change for followers who had gotten used to him posting pretty regularly. Where has he gone? Well, he’s around and doing the same things he’s always done. Just… more quietly.

Nic Kerdiles and his former fiance/ current (maybe) girlfriend officially, Savannah Chrisley split for the first time in the fall of 2020. The break-up happened just a few months after the pair had decided to call off their engagement. At that time they had been dating for about 3 years. Unfortunately, both parties mutually decided that they weren’t emotionally going in the same direction. Savannah opened up with ET later on and revealed that the split was a decision they made together. At the time, they both recognized that they weren’t able to fulfil each other’s needs so, they respectfully decided to pull away from each other to prevent any hard feelings.





Now, a year later – several media outlets have hypothesized that the couple is giving their relationship another shot – but they have been keeping it out of the public eye. Neither has appeared in the other’s social media posts. Savannah mostly posts about her family and entrepreneurial efforts. Nic, when he was posting, typically shared outings with friends or milestones in his Nashville real-estate job. Some fans wonder if the couple’s constant presence on social media had anything to do with their initial split.

Savannah Chrisley’s Boyfriend Has A Dirty Secret

After nearly three months of static silence on Nic Kerdiles Instagram account, followers were surprised to see that the former reality celeb had posted several Insta stories Tuesday. They were also shocked that those short video clips reveal that Nic has a pretty nasty secret. His Jeep Grand Cherokee… had gotten pretty gross recently, both inside and out. Before and after videos show the profile of the outside of the car, as well as, the mess inside. Nic even opens the back hatch and shows off the dirt, straw, and debris just taking over the trunk area.

In his next story, he tags an account called @cody_car_detail, a Nashville auto detailing business. It seems that Nic took his horrendously dirty vehicle to their establishment and let them work their magic. When next we see Nic’s vehicle, which has transformed from a pumpkin into a beautiful carriage. The formerly filthy SUV is now a pristine, white, Jeep Grand Cherokee. The paint gleams of fresh wax, the chrome on the tires shines and the inside is even better. Every little detail has been attended to. The cupholders looked brand new without a lick of grime. The steering column and dash had been dusted and the carpet even had tiny triangles vacuumed into it.

Hopefully, Nic will opt to keep the vehicle clean for a while. Perhaps he even had a hot date with Savannah and didn’t want her to see his “dirty little secret.”

What’s Next for Nic Kerdiles and Savannah Chrisley?

Well, that remains to be seen. As of right now, many outlets are speculating that the couple has rekindled their romance. In a recent interview with E! Savannah told reporters that Nic was still very much in her life and that they were “trying to figure things out.”

Just last month, TV Shows Ace reported that they might be living together. What we do know is that whether they are romantically linked or currently just friends, the pair have worked hard to keep their relationship out of the public eye. This is likely going to serve their relationship well in the long run.

Stay tuned to TV Shows Ace for all the latest updates on all your favourite reality tv celebs.