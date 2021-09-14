Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About The Reason for Her Heavy Heart!

Savannah Chrisley is well-known because of her positivity. Chrisley Knows Best’s star keeps her positivity on social media for the most part. She does this even when her fans don’t agree with her.

The reality star is known for putting a smile on her face, even when she’s being attacked for all kinds of perceived slights. That’s why her most recent post stands out from the pack.

Savannah chose to project a different vibe in her latest Instagram post. Perhaps that’s simply because she understands the gravity of the day.

September 11 is a day with many meanings for different people. There is an entire generation of people who weren’t alive on that day. Savannah, for example, is too young to remember exactly what that day was like. She seems to be able to comprehend what happened and how many people were directly or indirectly affected by the terrorist attacks in New York City and at the Pentagon.

While Savannah is known for posting pictures where she’s showing off her smiling face, this time around, she talked about what made her heart heavy on Saturday and why. Many of her fans joined her to remember the day and the events that occurred on Saturday.

Savannah Chrisley and Her Heavy Heart on 9/11

Savannah posted a tribute to September 11th victims on Saturday via her Instagram account. She also shared why she felt the way she did on Saturday.

“My heart is feeling extra heavy today,” she Submitted. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost a loved one that day… and my gratitude goes out to the first responders who helped to save thousands that day.

One of her comments contained a photograph of the American Flag and a quote from a wife of one of the victims of that fateful day.

“If we learning nothing else from this tragedy,” It was the quote. “We learn that life is short and there is no time for hate.”

Fans Participate in the Tribute

It could be said that while the post was somber and sad, the quote attached to it was far more in line with Savannah’s usual positivity.

Whatever the vibe of the post, the reality star’s fans were quick to join in. They also expressed gratitude for her accepting the position.

“A message that all haters need to hear!”One fan wrote. “Try to spread the love for one another! Stop all the hate and fighting! Learn from this terrible hateful tragedy!!”

Others sent simple replies. Many users simply replied. “Amen” Oder “I will never forget.”

