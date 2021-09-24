SATC & White Collar star’s Willie Garson dead cause of death ‘revealed to be cancer’ as son Nathen Garson pays tribute

THE Iconic Sex and the City and White Collar star Willie Garson passed away at 57 after reportedly battling Cancer as his son issued a heartbreaking tribute.
In a touching Instagram post, Nathen Garson fondly recalled his dad, who was known for his role as Stanford Blatch on SATC alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon.
The post said: “I love your so much papa. Rest In Peace, and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.
“You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know, and I’m glad you can be at Peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared your love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”
Willie had been battling Cancer, according to TMZ sources, but this has yet to be confirmed. He played the gay BFF to Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw and appeared in 27 episodes in total throughout the six seasons of the show, running from 1998 to 2004.
WHAT IS THE REBOOT ABOUT? Carrie is now in her 50s, a podcast host, and appears to be at odds with her husband over their finance in the reboots.
The marriage appeared to be rocky on screen in the Sex and the City 2 movie where Carrie had a brief connection with her ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett, who she ran into while on a girls trip in Abu Dhabi.
The pair reconciled after Mr. Big gifted her a massive black diamond ring.
SATC SCRIPT LEAKED
A leaked script recently revealed whether Carrie Bradshaw & Mr. Big are still married or divorced 13 years after their wedding.
The longtime TV couple’s fate is declared in the upcoming HBO Max series… over a decade since viewers watched them finally tie the knot in the first Sex and the City film.
Page Six revealed the juicy details from the show’s leaked script, in which Carrie and Mr. Big have split and are “in the midst of a bitter divorce.”
DID WILLIE GET MARRIED?
While Garson never got married, he found great joy in being a father to Nathan, 19, who he adopted in Los Angeles back in 2009.
Despite his successful career, Garson went on to reveal that his character put a damper on his dating life.
“At the beginning, you would approach someone at a bar and realize, ‘Oh, they want to be Stanford’s best friend.’ They don’t necessarily want to sleep with you,” he said.
JOHN ALES POSTS TRIBUTE
John Ales added his own tribute to Willie Garson to the others flooding social media.
He wrote: “Losing Willie Garson shocks me. This sweet man was an old buddy. To say this is a loss is a huge understatement.”
WILLIE COMMENTS ON THE REBOOT
Earlier this year, Willie teased the SATC reboot as he toured the set of the new show.
He said in an interview with Us Weekly of the new script, “my reaction was that they were real and funny and it sounded like us.
“The new characters are terrific and they just felt very (much) like home in not a forced way. It had a nice, light touch like, ‘2021, this is who we are.’ ”
-
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Garson had an estimated worth of $10 million at the time of his death.
WILLIE’S FINAL TWEET
Willie left a final message in his last tweet, dated September 4.
It read: “BE KIND TO EACH OTHER……ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS.”
MATT BOMER WRITES HEARTFELT MESSAGE
Willie’s White Collar costar Matt Bomer praised the actor for his courage and remembered him for “lifting him up.”
The 43-year-old wrote: “Willie. I don’t understand. And it’s not fair. This past year, you taught me so much about courage and resilience and love.
“I still haven’t wrapped my head around a world without you in it- where I can’t call you when I need to laugh, or be inspired.
“The last thing you did when we said goodbye was pull down your mask (I hate covid), smile, and wink at me.”
IS NICOLE ARI PARKER JOINING SATC?
Sarah Jessica Parker teased fans on Instagram when she posted a photo with fellow Sex and the City actresses Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis hugging Nicole Ari Parker.
The photo is captioned: “Oh so fine.
“I’d sing along to 70’s love songs with this trio deep into any night. @justlikethatmax I’ll see you ladies tomorrow!”
Nicole will be the group’s fourth friend in the reboot amid the news of Kim’s absence from the show.
MATT BOMER TWEETS ‘LOVE YOU FOREVER’
Matt Bomer, a director of American Crime Story, tweeted out after Willie’s death.
“I love you forever Willie Garson. Rest in Peace my friend,” he wrote.
KIM CATTRALL CHIMES IN
Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the HBO series, wrote: “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo”
Mario Cantone, who stars as Anthony Maranthino on the show, also shared a sweet message on social media.
Mario wrote: “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest …I love you.”
CYNTHIA NIXON PAYS TRIBUTE
Cynthia Nixon, 55, who plays Miranda Hobbes on the show, was one of Willie’s costars to pay tribute.
Nixon shared a photo of her with Willie at a party along with a heartfelt message which read: “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson. We all loved him and adored working with him.
“He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional — always. My heart goes out to his son, @Nathen_Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad.”
DANIEL DAE KIM POSTS MESSAGE
Actor Daniel Dae Kim posted a tribute to Willie following his death saying he is “gutted” by the news.
“Gutted by this news. @WillieGarson was a talented actor and such a loving, devoted father,” he wrote.
“Rest In Peace, my friend. And Peace, love and blessings to you, dear Nathan.”
WHAT WAS WILLIE MOST KNOWN FOR?
Willie was most known for his role as Stanford Blatch in HBO show Sex and the City starring opposite Sarah Jessica Parker.
On the big screen, Willie’s credits include roles in Soapdish, Groundhog Day, Troop Beverly Hill, Black Sheep, Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead, Kingpin, Being John Malkovich, Just Like Heaven, and There’s Something About Mary, and The Polka King.
BEN STILLER CHIMES IN WITH TRIBUTE
Ben Stiller added his tribute to Willie to the many flooding Twitter.
He wrote: “Sending love to @WillieGarson’s son Nathen. Your dad was strong and respected in his community of fellow actors and his philanthropy was constant and committed.
“I’m grateful I knew him. He was also really really funny.”
MARIO CANTONE POSTS TRIBUTE
Willie’s costar Mario Cantone posted a heartfelt tribute to Twitter alongside a picture of the pair.
It read: “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness.
“Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you.”
WHO DID WILLIE PLAY?
On Sex and the City, Garson portrayed the role Stanford Blatch, one of TV’s most memorable gay characters.
In a 2020 interview with PageSix, Garson opened up about why he never liked talking about how he was actually straight in real life.
“For years, I didn’t talk about it because I found it to be offensive to gay people,” Garson said.
“People playing gay characters jumping up and down screaming that they’re not gay, like that would somehow be a bad thing if they were.”
HBO RELEASES STATEMENT ON WILLIE’S DEATH
A spokesperson for HBO/HBO Max confirmed Willie had passed and released a touching statement.
“Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe,” it read.
“He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”
TWITTER FLOODS WITH TRIBUTES
After TMZ first broke the story, many flooded Twitter with tributes for the late actor.
Actress Joely Fisher said “Rest easy sweet @WillieGarson …I am so glad I told you I adored you before you left #rip” while Dulé Hill added, “This is heartbreaking. Love you @WillieGarson. You will be sorely missed #RIP#WillieGarson.”
Another fan added: “I am devastated to hear that Willie Garson has died from Cancer. White Collar was an under-appreciated show and he plays such wonderful characters. This last tweet from him says so much.”
WILLIE TALKS ABOUT FATHERHOOD
Back in 2020, Garson opened up to Authority Magazine about his road to fatherhood and revealed how it changed him.
Garson said: “As a narcissist actor, and I was the definition, I immediately became responsible for taking care of someone else. It is a really, special feeling to say that. It is such an important job and makes you grow in so many different ways. Being a dad comes with having so many special feelings. I was in my mid-40’s, and I was so bored with myself. When Nathen came into my life I was not bored anymore.
“I had someone to take care of and focus on. I gave someone a childhood who did not really have a real one. Not only did I get to give him a childhood but guess what? I got to get another one too, which is a great thing because my parents were not child friendly.”
Outside of acting, Garson was also a known adoption advocate and started the You Gotta Believe foundation with a goal “to find youth permanent families so that they have the support system they need to live safely and to their highest potential.”
WHAT WAS WILLIE’S CAUSE OF DEATH?
His death has been confirmed. The cause of his death is not known yet, but it is believed to be related to a secret fight against Cancer.
It is unknown at this time what type of Cancer Garson had.