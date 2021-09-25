Sarah Paulson Regrets Filming This One Season Of American Horror Story

Over the course of its 10-year run, “American Horror Story” has seen its ups and downs, but has remained a consistently great product throughout. Each season of American Horror Story is an assault on the senses. It has a dynamic, rotating cast, impeccable cinematography, and jarring tripspiness. You know you’re in good hands when Sarah Paulson, the actress in season 2, walks on screen. Paulson is one cast member you can always trust to deliver under pressure, no matter if she’s the bold Lana Winters and medium Billie Dean Howard.

Paulson doesn’t hesitate to criticize her own performances, despite always giving high-quality performances. Such is the case with “Roanoke,” in which the actor described as “underwhelming.” In an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast, Paulson stated, “I just don’t care about this season at all” (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet). “I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post-having played Marcia [Clark, her character in ‘American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson’] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia,” The actor continued.

Though Paulson looks back on “Roanoke” regretfully, it’s interesting to note that the season holds a 74% on Rotten Tomatoes — so not the worst season, but definitely not the best either.