Sarah McBride wants to be the first openly trans Congress member

Delaware Sarah McBride, a state senator from New York State, has announced her candidacy for Congress. She hopes to be the first transgender member of Congress.

Already, she’s made history. As of 2020, she will be the first transgender state senator in America’s history.

In Delaware, we have shown that even small states are capable of great things. McBride, who announced her candidacy on Twitter earlier this week said: “It’s time for us to do it all over again.”

McBride will be running to fill the seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester announced that she would run for U.S. Senate by 2024.

The incumbent has endorsed McBride’s quest for her seat, calling the state senator a “tireless advocate and trailblazer.”

McBride’s campaign announcement cited the increased harassment against transgender and gay communities. LGBTQ+ The “scapegoats”, as they are called, of the far right’s policy failures have all been people.

She said: “It has become clearer as they have increased their attacks against families and children that for our democracy work it must include us all.”

Delaware, the small home state Joe BidenThe U.S. House of Representatives has only one member,.

McBride received the support of both her Delaware colleagues and advocacy groups, including Human Rights Campaign (where she served previously as Press Secretary).

In a Monday statement, Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign said that she was proud to back Sen. Sarah McBride in her bid to represent families from Delaware.

Robinson said that Delawareans deserved her courage and compassion, as well as the advocacy she provides in Congress.