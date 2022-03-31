Sarah Jessica Parker’s and Matthew Broderick’s Kids Make a Rare Appearance

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick had their children attend the opening night of their show.

James is 19 years old, and his twins Tabitha (and Marion) are 12.

The children of the couple are seldom seen together in public.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s three kids — James Wilkie Broderick, 19, and twins Tabitha Hodge Broderick and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, 12 — made a rare public appearance all together at opening night “Plaza Suite,”A Broadway revival of Neil Simon’s 1968 comedy, in which Broderick and Parker star.

The three keep a low profile. James does appear to have a sexy side. Public Instagram accountsHe posts only occasionally, but his sisters are not present on his feed.

Their mother does not post photos of them on her social media. Parker shared a tribute for James on His birthday was October 2021Writing in part “On this one, it’s bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays.”He is looking down at the image.

She posted images of her children’s backs along with a tribute poem one month prior to their departure for school. “The house is different. We are different. They need us more. And far less,”A poem is read from the caption in part.

The “Plaza Suite”Opening, the three Broderick siblings smiled brightly and embraced the cameras. James wore a black suit with tie, Marion a pale pink gown, and Tabitha a black one.

They were as stylish as their mom, but Parker was more fashionable. Entertainment Tonight, 2016She is a mother to her children “don’t offer up design ideas yet”SJP is the footwear and clothing company that the actress founded in 2014.





(L-R), Marion Loretta Elwell Brodericks, James Wilkie Brodericks and Tabitha Hodge Broderick pose during the Neil Simon play’s opening night “Plaza Suite”Broadway.



Bruce Glikas/WireImage







Parker claimed that in 2016, she had heard the following: “apparently one of my daughters is plotting to take over”The business she calls “mama’s company.”

The “Sex and the City”Star didn’t mention the twin she was referring to, but laughed. “I think she really likes being bossy,”Organising and “putting things into action.”