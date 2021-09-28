Sarah Jessica Parker Returns to Set After Willie Garson’s Death

It seems that those who knew Garson were aware of his private cancer battle, with White Collar‘s Matt Bomer writing in a tribute that he learned “so much about courage and resilience and love” from Garson. “The last thing you did when we said goodbye was pull down your mask (I hate covid), smile, and wink at me,” Bomer shared his memories. “I know that it wasn’t reflective of the pain you were going through, but it was indicative of everything you were and are to me: someone who lifted me up, who made me better, and who always, always made me smile.”

Though Garson has passed, he lives on in Sex and the City, White Collar and more shows, including the upcoming first season of And Just Like That, which he filmed scenes for prior to his death.