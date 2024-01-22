Sarah Ferguson’s Latest Health Update: A Brave and Inspiring Journey

Sarah Ferguson “beat breast cancer” but is now facing another difficult health diagnosis. Read on to find out about her latest health update.

Sarah Ferguson Shares Tough Health Update: What You Need to Know

Just three weeks after taking to social media to triumphantly share she had “beat breast cancer,” Sarah Ferguson is offering fans of the royal family another tough health update that has “been a shock” following her first ordeal.

Sarah Ferguson’s Health Update Involves a Melanoma Diagnosis

Sarah Ferguson has definitely been dealt another tough blow following her breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. As the former wife of Prince Andrew said in her Instagram announcement, she has “been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer.” In a cruel twist of fate, this marks Sarah’s “second cancer diagnosis within a year.” The duchess shared that she “was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.” Now, she feels that it is “thanks to the great vigilance” of her dermatologist that her skin cancer was detected early.

The Melanoma Risk is Increasing in the U.S.

According to the American Cancer Society, the risk of getting melanoma is increasing, especially among people under 40 years old. In 2024, it’s expected that as many as 100,640 new melanomas will be diagnosed, with about half being diagnosed in women. Early detection is key to a person having more treatment options.

Sarah Ferguson Isn’t the Only Royal to Share a Scary Health Update Early in 2024

In addition to the Duchess of York, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton also shocked royal fans when we learned she underwent “planned abdominal surgery” in early January. She was still hospitalized at the time of Sarah’s health update being shared with the public. Meanwhile, the current head of the British royal family, King Charles, is also gearing up to undergo a “common” surgery to correct an enlarged prostate. According to a statement, the monarch will require “a short period of recuperation” following his procedure, which is set to take place the same week that royal watchers are learning about his former sister-in-law’s melanoma diagnosis.

Royal Fans Are Concerned

Royal fans are beside themselves with worry, with one tweeting, “Feel better, Fergie! Thinking of all the members of the royal family dealing with their respective health concerns as well!” Here’s hoping that the Duchess of York, the Princess of Wales, and King Charles all recover from their various ailments very soon, and that 2024 offers them improved health and much happiness — and that this is the last of the difficult health news to emerge from the royal family for quite some time.