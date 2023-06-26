Sarah Ferguson, who was diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine examination and shock diagnosis of the disease, reveals that she only had a single-mastectomy.

SARAH Ferguson revealed on Monday that after a breast cancer diagnosis was made during a routine examination, she decided to have a single mastectomy.

The 63-year-old Duchess York urged Brits after revealing her own cancer experience to have their bodies checked.

1 Sarah Ferguson had a breastectomy Credit: Reuters

She said, “We are actually recording the podcast today as tomorrow I will be having a mastectomy.” This is why it’s important that I talk about this.

I don’t care if nobody wants to listen to me. I am telling people. “I want everyone to get a check-up.”

The single mastectomy involves the removal of one breast. This is done to reduce cancer spread.

This operation involves the removal of most breast tissue and skin, as well as the nipple. The result is a permanent mark.

She continued: “I need to be healthy and strong and go through the operation.”

Ferguson, when asked about her feelings regarding the surgery, said “It’s the doubting mind that comes into play.”

When it arrives, say “Oh no! I have this.” The mental aspect of my life has been studied in great depth. It’s a good thing I have the tools to get me through.”

The duchess was delivered the cancer news after a recent routine mammogram only a couple of weeks ago.

The Duchess, known as ‘Fergie’ was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in Marylebone, London, on Tuesday.

It is believed she needed a major operation and was only discharged Sunday morning after six days of medical care.

But friends have described the operation as “successful”.

One revealed that Fergie has been told that the “prognosis is good” thanks to the “early detection”.

Fergie was believed to have been at her Windsor home resting.

The breast cancer was spotted early due to routine screening and she spent several days in a London hospital this week, they said.

A friend said: “It’s been a difficult time but she is very grateful to the medical staff who carried out the mammogram and detected it early and the medical staff who looked after her these last few days, she is incredibly thankful.”

She is said to be back home at Royal Lodge recuperating with her family, including Prince Andrew, 63, daughters Beatrice, 34, and Eugenie, 33, and three grandchildren.

Sarah, a grandmother-of-three, was notably missing this week from attending Royal Ascot due to her cancer operation.

Before going into hospital, the duchess spoke about her diagnosis on her new podcast ‘Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah’, which will be aired tomorrow.

The conversation was recorded before she underwent surgery and was due to be aired on Thursday but postponed until she was discharged, Central Recorder can reveal.

Her cancer diagnosis was shared with close friends and family, but she wanted to keep it a secret until her release from the hospital.

STARTED TO GET CALLS

According to a spokesman, Sarah Duchess York has been diagnosed with an advanced form of breast carcinoma. It was detected during a routine mammogram.

The surgery was successful.

Her doctors told her she has a good prognosis. Now she is recovering with her family.

The Duchess wishes to thank all of the doctors and nurses who helped her during her recent illness.

The staff at the hospital who did the mammogram were also very grateful for identifying her disease, even though she had no symptoms. She believes that her experience highlights the need to have regular screenings.

Ex-husband Prince Andrew has not been seen in public this week and attended only the private aspects of the Order of the Garter Day ceremony last Monday.

Her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice attended Royal Ascot on Tuesday and Friday with husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

It is thought they are rallying around the Duchess at Royal Lodge, in Windsor.

Andy and Fergie, who divorced in 1996 but lived together since 2008, have been threatened with eviction from their 31-room mansion on the Windsor estate.

Sarah is a patron for Teenage Cancer Trust and spoke at a Breast Cancer Foundation gala four years ago.

She said at the time: “When I started to work with the Teenage Cancer Trust over 30 years ago, it was because my stepfather had died of cancer and I wanted to do something for cancer patients.”

In 2021, Sarah visited a clinic in Poland to address the issue of women recovering after receiving a mastectomy.

Ronald Ferguson, Sarah Ferguson’s father, was also diagnosed with skin and prostate cancer.

In March 2003 he passed away from a cardiac arrest at the age 71.

Hector Barrantes died at 51 years old in 1990, after a battle against cancer.

King Edward VII Hospital is an exclusive medical facility for celebrities and the wealthy, and it’s a favourite of the Royal Family.

Prince Philip died in March 2021 after being admitted to hospital.

The late Queen Elizabeth II spent a night at King Edward VII in October 2021 for “preliminary investigations”.

Both cases did not inform the public of their diagnosis.

Fergie’s cancer surgery was made public, it is believed.

On June 1, the Duchess launched her podcast about “the highs and lows” of daily life with Sarah Jane Thomson.

Sandringham was the first place she spent Christmas Day with her Royal family in over 30 years.

Although she wasn’t invited to the Westminster Abbey crowning ceremony of Charles Camilla last month, she got a ticket as a VIP to go to the Coronation Concert with her family.

Every year around 11,500 women and 85 men die from breast cancer in the UK – that’s nearly 1,000 deaths each month.

The UK’s fourth leading cause of death from cancer is breast cancer.

On average, 95 of 100 women will survive their cancer diagnosis for at least one year.

Ann O’Flynn, Head of Information and Support at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We’re saddened to hear of Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York’s, recent breast cancer diagnosis.

“We know that hearing the words ‘you’ve got cancer’ can turn people’s worlds upside down in a heartbeat.

“Macmillan is here to do whatever it takes to support everybody living with cancer, from the moment they’re diagnosed.

“Our Support Line and web chat service is open 7 days a week, 8am to 8pm, and our website and Online Community forums are available 24 hours a day.”