Sarah Ferguson Responds to King Charles’ Coronation Snub

Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, has responded to being snubbed from King Charles’ coronation. The NY Post reports that Ferguson recently appeared on Loose Women to promote her new book, A Most Intriguing Lady. While discussing her novel, the conversation eventually turned to King Charles’ upcoming public crowning, which Ferguson was not invited to attend.

“I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting,” she said of what she’ll be doing during the coronation. “That’s what I’m going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy.” She added that she’ll still be watching from home because “you hear a lot on the telly.” Notably, Ferguson explained that she did not expect to get an invite, considering she is divorced from Charles’ brother Prince Andrew.”You can’t have it both ways, you can’t be divorced and then say, ‘I want this … ‘ [You’re in] or you’re out,” she said. “I think it’s really great to be supportive big time.”

Ferguson was married to Prince Andrew for a decade, from 1986 until 1996. They share two daughters together: 31-year-old Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, 32. It was recently announced that Eugenie is pregnant with her second child.

Recently, Ferguson commented on the Royal status of King Charles’s son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, and the Duchess of York did not mince words. In a statement to The Independent, Ferguson said that she believes the couple needs to decide if they are “in or out.” She added, “You can’t have it both ways.” Ferguson — widely known by her nickname, Fergie — went on to say, “You can’t sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You’re either in or out.” The Duchess then offered, “Don’t cry about not being invited to weddings. You chose to leave, now go and live it – and be it.”

Interestingly, Ferguson recently spoke with PEOPLE in an exclusive interview wherein she had a slightly differing opinion, telling the outlet that she had “no judgment” regarding Harry and Markle’s decision to step away from Royal life. “I don’t believe that any single person has the right to judge another person. I’m not in a position myself to make any judgments,” Ferguson told the outlet. “I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes.”