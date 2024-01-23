Sarah Ferguson Battling Health Setback After Breast Cancer Treatment – Learn More

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson Diagnosed with Melanoma, A Form of Skin Cancer

Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, the Duchess of York, received difficult news—she has been diagnosed with melanoma, a type of skin cancer. According to the BBC, this diagnosis follows shortly after Ferguson’s recent breast cancer diagnosis.

Ferguson’s Second Cancer Diagnosis

In an Instagram post, Ferguson shared the news, revealing that she was diagnosed with melanoma while undergoing treatment for breast cancer. This marks her second cancer diagnosis in the span of a year, and she received it during a time when she was still recovering from breast cancer.

Gratitude Towards Medical Teams

Despite the shocking diagnosis, the duchess stated that she remains in good spirits and has been deeply touched by the messages of love and support she has received. Ferguson also hopes that her experience will serve as an important reminder to others to remain vigilant about their health. She emphasized the significance of regularly checking potential signs of melanoma, such as size, shape, color, texture, and the emergence of new moles.

Recovery and Family Support

Acknowledging the medical teams that have provided her with care and support, Ferguson expressed gratitude to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for their gentle treatment and the time they gave her to recover. She is currently resting at home with her family, feeling fortunate to have their love and support.

Previous Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Ferguson previously disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis in the summer of 2023 and shared her successful post-surgery recovery. Her spokesperson conveyed gratitude for the medical team, as her mammogram detected the illness early, despite the absence of symptoms, underscoring the importance of regular screenings.