Sarah Drew Stars In Apple Comedy Series ‘Amber Brown’ From Bonnie Hunt Based On Books

Grey’s Anatomy alumna Sarah Drew and child actor Carsyn Rose (The Rookie) headline Amber Brown, an Apple TV+ single-camera comedy series based on the best-selling books by Paula Danziger. The series, which co-stars Darin Brooks (Blue Mountain State,) and newcomer Liliana Inouye, is written and directed and written by Bonnie Hunt (Life with Bonnie), who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. The series is currently being shot in Salt Lake City (Utah).

Amber Brown is described as an unfiltered look at a girl finding her own voice through art and music in the wake of her parents’ divorce. Rose portrays Amber Brown, an everyday kid who experiences the same things as many children and makes sense of it all through her sketches and video diary. Drew plays Amber’s mother Sarah Brown, a good, caring mom with strict rules. Brooks plays Sarah’s boyfriend, Max; Inouye plays Amber’s friend Brandi Colwin.

Bob Higgins (Dino Ranch) and Jon Rutherford (A Tale Dark and Grimm) are executive producing for Boat Rocker.

Danziger’s award-winning Amber Brown middle grade book series has been published in 53 countries with over 10 million copies in print.

Drew is best known for playing Dr. April Kepner for nine seasons on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, a role she reprised on the show last season. She most recently has been recurring on Freeform’s Cruel Summer. Drew is represented in New York by Vault Entertainment, Morris Yorn and Innovative Artists.

Rose, who recurred on ABC’s The Rookie, is repped by Osbrink Talent Agency and Morris Yorn.