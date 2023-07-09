Sarah Brady accuses Jonah Hill of emotional abuse

Jonah Hill‘s ex-girlfriendSarah Bradyalleges the star abused her emotionally during their relationship.

Californian surfer 26-year-old, shared his thoughts on the 6th of July. You can also Instagram A photo was taken of the woman wearing a white plunging crop-top and matching miniskirt while standing next to some cacti. The caption read, “Reviving one I deleted at a misogynist’s request.”

Brady, who dated Hill between 2021 and 2022, wrote on her Instagram Story July 7, “Someone being an emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person (often stems from their own trauma) and at the same time it doesn’t mean it’s ok.”

Brady shared on her Instagram Story several screenshots from past alleged online conversations with theYou People The actor was alleged to have sent several texts, one of which asked the actress, who is 39 years old, that she remove pictures on Instagram showing her in her swimsuit surfing. This, in turn, she removed. He allegedly told her via text December 2021 that he is “not comfortable” with her posting such pics, or with a number of other things.