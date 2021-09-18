Saracens crush Bristol on return to Premiership And Alex Lozowski steals the show!

Bristol 9-26 Saracens: Londoners back with a bang after their year in the wilderness

Saracens made a stunning return to the Premiership last night by ransacking Bristol’s fortress.

The Londoners made a strong comeback on the big stage, their first match since being demoted due to multiple salary cap violations.

Eddie Jones, England boss, was there to witness Alex Lozowski, who he had ruthlessly dismissed after a disappointing performance in 2018, steal the spotlight.

The fly-half kicked 21 points before expertly serving up the game’s only try for Alex Lewington 10 minutes from time.

This was quite a statement from a club that couldn’t afford to play any Lions players. Bristol had been scoring tries for over two years.

Team boss Mark McCall said: “There was collective energy and it was magic to be part of as a coach. We are thrilled to be back.

“We were a bit unsure where we are at as we hadn’t played at this level for 20 months.

“So I feel really proud as that was a young team playing in front of 20,000 Bristol fans against a side who came top last year.

“They get a gold star for unity and effort and we will get stronger as the year goes on.”

Lozowski, back from a season-long loan in France, landed seven of his nine shots at goal – all from long range. “Incredible,” McCall was unanimous in his verdict.

“Everyone has had a tough last 18 months, not least Saracens and everyone who cares for our club,” Lozowski said.

“To be back here playing in front of an amazing crowd means everything to us.”

On the day he signed a five-year contract extension Lam was not about to reach for excuses.

“We missed chances but you have to credit Sarries,” He stated. “They are back and hassled us right the way through. Everyone knows that’s why they are favorites.”

A 19,003 attendance, English rugby’s biggest since England beat Wales in March last year, roared Bristol into an early 9-3 lead.

The Saracens, fresh from their humiliation in last year’s Championship, could not stop them.

They had been subject to criticism everywhere they went since being first found guilty at the tail-end of 2019.

More than the £5.36 million fine and 70-point deduction it was what was said that most hurt and fuelled a determination within the club to come back with a real bang.

Bristol was powerless to resist, despite Charles Piutau producing the game’s one moment of magic when stepping his way past four opponents early on.

Harry Thacker, Ioan Lloyd, and Billy Vunipola were there to support them and they went the distance.

This was the best Bears could do on a night that clearly belonged to Saracens.

BRISTOL – Pens: Sheedy 3.

SARACENS – Try: Lewington. Pens: Lozowski 7.