Sandy Hook Victims Families Reject Alex Jones’ Settlement

Alex Jones offered $120,000 per plaintiff to the Sandy Hook shooting victims’ relatives.

Jones attempted to make the offer, according to Jones’ relatives. “escape public reckoning.”

Jones claimed baselessly that the school shooting was a hoax, and that the families involved were innocent “actors.”

Families of victims who were killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootoutThey rejected an offer from Alex Jones, Infowars host, for a settlement. Jones was accused of defaming the group by claiming that the killings never took place.

Jones offered each plaintiff $120,000 as a settlement amount on Tuesday, according to the report. Insider has access to court filings “Mr. Jones extends his heartfelt apology for any distress his remarks caused,”The offers are available.

Jones’ Wednesday offers were rejected by lawyers representing the family members. The filing was titled them “a transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook.”

Jones, a conspiracy theorist of far-right, falsely claimed that the Sandy Hook shooting had been a terrorist attack. “giant hoax”Staged with “crisis actors”As a way to oppose the Second Amendment. A 20-year old gunman killed six teachers and 20 first-graders at the Newton school, Connecticut tragedy.

Jones later confessed in a sworn statement that the shooting took place.ClaimThis is a “form of psychosis”His bogus theories about what had happened led him to believe them.

Jones was found liable for default damages by a Connecticut judge in November after he refused to hand over evidence. Jones has not yet been notified of the amount he must pay.

Jones did not appear on March 24 for his court-ordered interview. Pretending to be sick.Judge Barbara Bellis, however, refused to exonerate him. Noting complaintsFrom relatives, Jones was able to make it on the live show because he was still fit.

Jones will also be tried later in the year for separate charges. Texas defamation suitsFamilies of Sandy Hook victims filed suit, and he was also found responsible for damages.

Insider asked Jones lawyers for comment but they didn’t immediately respond.