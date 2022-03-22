Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Still Embarrassed’ by Her Film ‘Speed 2’

Sandra Bullock said she regrets making “Speed 2: Cruise Control.”

“That’s one I wished I hadn’t done and no fans came around,” she said.

Bullock attempts to stop an ocean liner from crashing into an oil tanker in the 1997 film.

Sandra Bullock said she is embarrassed by her 1997 sequel “Speed 2: Cruise Control.”

“That’s one I wished I hadn’t done and no fans came around, that I know of,” Bullock said during an interview with the digital outlet TooFab alongside Daniel Radcliffe.

The pair star in the upcoming adventure-comedy film “The Lost City.”

Bullock continued to say that she doesn’t know anyone who has “come around” and enjoyed the film after rewatching it.

“I’m still embarrassed I was in it,” she said. “I’ve been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island.”

The 1997 film, which starred Bullock alongside Jason Patric, follows the story of Annie (Bullock) and her boyfriend who try to stop a Caribbean cruise ship they were vacationing on from crashing into an oil tanker.





Bullock and Jason Patric in “Speed 2.”



Twentieth Century Fox







Keanu Reeves starred opposite Bullock in the original 1994 film “Speed,” but he did not return to reprise his role in the sequel, so Patric’s character was written in instead. During a December 2021 interview on “The Graham Norton Show,” Reeves broke down why he turned down a role in “Speed 2: Cruise Control.”

“At the time, I didn’t respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved ‘Speed,’ but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right,” he said

Graham Norton, the show’s host, later joked that in “real life,” Reeves “dodg[ed] a bullet” by declining to appear in “Speed 2,” which was critically maligned upon its release in 1997 and currently holds a 4% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Earlier this week, Bullock made headlines when she told The New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan that she met her “Lost City” costar Channing Tatum for the first time in a principal’s office after their daughters got into a disagreement at school.

“We met through drama, in the principal’s office at preschool. We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other’s child that caused the damage,” Bullock said, adding, “There’s some PTSD attached to it.”