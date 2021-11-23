Sandra Bullock reveals that Keanu Reeves gifted her champagne and truffles

Sandra Bullock once stated to Keanu Reynolds that she had never tried Champagne or truffles.

Reeves arrived at her home and brought both flowers as well as the items. She told Esquire profile for Reeve.

“I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it’s like,”He said.

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reynolds met while filming the 1994 action movie. “Speed,”The friendship lasted nearly 30 years. You can find out more about me here. Esquire has published a new profile of ReevesBullock told a story about her friend, who once came to her home with flowers and champagne so she could have truffles for the very first time.

Bullock claims that during their early years of friendship, they had a simple conversation about champagne and truffles. Bullock revealed to Reeves that she had never tried the delicacies.

“Really?”He said.

“Nope, never had ’em,”Bullock stated. Bullock said that the conversation was insignificant to her.

Reeves, who arrived on his motorcycle with flowers, champagne and truffles in hand, arrived at Bullock’s new residence a few days later.

“He said, ‘I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it’s like,'”Bullock spoke Esquire.

“Bullock poured some Champagne, and they opened the truffles,”Ryan D’Agostino is an Equire reporter. “Keanu put his hands out, without a word, and Bullock painted his nails black, same as hers.”





Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reynolds in 2006.



Chris Polk/FilmMagic







Bullock then explained the illusion created by Reeves in her interview earlier. “listener”– which in her words, “drives people crazy.”

“The more I jibber-jabbered on, the quieter he would get,”Bullock said. I was confused and thought: “I don’t understand what’s happening!” I can see his confusion in his eyes. He’s quiet. He’s quiet. A day or so later, he would return with a small package or a note saying that he had thought about what he said.”

In 2o18 Bullock revealed she had a crush on Reeves, but thought it wasn’t mutual, until Reeves confirmed it was. “He said, “She obviously didn’t know that I had a crush” on her.

Reeves, who is often praised because of his kindness, doesn’t mind giving others sentimental gifts. Reeves is a man of great kindness. Each of his four-man stunt crew members received personalized Rolex Submariner watches recentlyAfter finishing filming “John Wick: The Chapter,” his latest film, he has completed production.”

