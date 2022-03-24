Sandra Bullock jokes she’s not on social media due to ‘the internet’

Sandra Bullock joked that Sandra isn’t on social media because of “The Net.”

Bullock starred as a systems analyst in the 1995 movie. He uncovers a government conspiracies.

“I learned a lot,”She said.

While SiriusXM’s appearance “The Jess Cagle Show,”Julia Cunningham was the cohost “The Lost City”Star if her 1995 role in the film was the reason she wasn’t on social media.

“We met real hackers and I remember people going, ‘Does that exist? Do you think we could actually order a pizza from your computer?’ And I was like, ‘Yes.'”

“The Net”Bullock stars as Angela Bennett (a systems analyst at a software company) who discovers a government conspiracy and tries to save her identity.

2018 Interview with InStyleBullock was asked by a reporter if she felt ever pressured to sign up for social media. Bullock replied: “Oh god, I would have one glass of rosé and be spouting off like [slurs voice], ‘This is not the truth!'”

“I’m not ignorant of what’s happening out there,”The mother of two has an added bonus. “I look over people’s shoulders, going, ‘What is that little vignette of a cat on a fan?’ I’m just lazy. But I’m going to get on it and troll my friends. Once my kids are using it, I’ll know how to navigate it. I don’t want to be naïve.”

Bullock stars in “The Lost City,” out in theaters now.