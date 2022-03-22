Sandra Bullock claims she is’still embarrassed’ by Speed 2’s Film.

Sandra Bullock admitted that she regretted making these mistakes. “Speed 2: Cruise Control.”

“That’s one I wished I hadn’t done and no fans came around,”She said.

Bullock stops an ocean liner crashing into an oil tanker by stopping it in 1997’s film.

Sandra Bullock admitted that 1997’s sequel has made her embarrassed “Speed 2: Cruise Control.”

“That’s one I wished I hadn’t done and no fans came around, that I know of,”Bullock stated this during an interview with The digital outlet TooFab alongside Daniel Radcliffe.

The film will feature the pair as adventure-comedy stars “The Lost City.”

Bullock stated that she does not know of anyone who has. “come around”After rewatching the film, I enjoyed it again.

“I’m still embarrassed I was in it,”She said. “I’ve been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island.”

Bullock and Jason Patric starred in the 1997 film. It tells the story of Annie (Bullock), who tries to stop a Caribbean cruise boat they were on from colliding into an oil tanker.





Keanu Reeves starred alongside Bullock in 1994’s original film “Speed,”But he didn’t return to reprise his role in this sequel so Patric was written in. Interview with Patric in December 2021 “The Graham Norton Show,”Reeves explained why he declined a job in “Speed 2: Cruise Control.”

“At the time, I didn’t respond to the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven, and I loved ‘Speed,’ but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at that time I had the feeling it just wasn’t right,”He said

Graham Norton, show host, joked later that in “real life,” Reeves “dodg[ed] a bullet”By declining to appear in “Speed 2,”It was critical of its release in 1997, and is currently held a Rating of 4% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bullock, who spoke out to Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times earlier in the week about her meeting with her, made headlines. “Lost City”After their daughter’s dispute at school, Channing Tatum was Channing Tatum’s costar.

“We met through drama, in the principal’s office at preschool. We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other’s child that caused the damage,”Bullock stated, “Moreover, Bullock also added: “There’s some PTSD attached to it.”