Sanditon reveals how Season 2 is handling Theo James’ exit as Sidney Parker. And it’s not a Bridgerton

Warning: SPOILERS AHEAD for the Season 2 premiere reveal of what happened to Theo James’ Sidney Parker.

SanditonAfter a long hiatus that appeared to be permanent, Sidney Parker is now on the verge for Season 2. It was a sad ending to the first season. Sidney Parker broke with Jane Austen’s tradition and didn’t sweep Charlotte away to a happy-ever-after. The Season 2 renewal came with the news that Theo James wasn’t returning to reprise the role; now, the show has revealed how Sidney’s absence will be explained, and it’s a whole lot darker than what Bridgerton – which Some of the most scandalous similarities between them Sanditon – is doing to explain Regé-Jean Page’s absence as Simon.

Fans had every reason to believe that Sidney had married Eliza Campion and was living off-screen. SanditonThe final direction was much more direct. A clip was released before the premiere (via). TVLine Charlotte, her ex-fiancée, is now back in Sanditon with Arthur Parker. Arthur said that he’s “no substitute for Sidney” but has made himself useful to their brother Tom – who can probably use all the help he can get, based on Season 1 – even though he can “hardly bring himself to speak Sidney’s name.”

Charlotte responded by saying that it’s “unwise to keep grief bottled up,” and Arthur’s response settled the matter of what happened to his brother:

Since we don’t have a grave to mark him, I often light a candle in the church. Weep like a baby. I always feel much the better for it.

Rest in peace, apparently, Sidney Parker! Although Sanditon evidently left the door a little bit open for a dramatic return due to the lack of a body to bury, Theo James’ statement about why he wasn’t returning for Season 2 didn’t indicate that he had plans to come back down the line either, and it seems that the show didn’t want to Go the route of recasting him .

The look at the Season 2 premiere doesn’t give away exactly what happened to Sidney, but Arthur’s certainty that his brother is gone coupled with not having a grave to mark him makes me think that Sidney died at sea when his ship went down. This would allow the character to be killed off without leaving a burial, and fans could speculate – unless the premiere clarifies the matter.

In contrast, Bridgerton is going in pretty much the opposite direction with original leading man Simon Bassett after the departure of actor Regé-Jean Page, when Simon was alive and well at the end of Season 1. Even though the second season of the hit Netflix series won’t premiere for another week, actress Phoebe Dynevor already shared Simon will be referred a lot , and Daphne and Simon’s son will appear.

Naturally BridgertonSeason 1 ended on a happier note for Simon and Daphne. SanditonSidney and Charlotte ended Season 1 so it was impossible to cheerily write Sidney off while bringing back Charlotte. Are you open to new love interests? .