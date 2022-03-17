Samuel L. Jackson reveals where he thinks Mace Windu and His thoughts ‘Dude’Jurassic Park: Are You Now?

Mace Windu, one of the most well-known characters Samuel L. Jackson played over the years, is among the most recognizable. Star WarsPrequel Trilogy, Ray Arnold Jurassic Park. They also have something in common: both of them lost their limbs. In their fictional worlds Mace and Ray are dead, with Ray dying offscreen. Jackson however has different plans for them.

Samuel L. Jackson shared the following thoughts during a conversation with Happy and Sad ConfusedHost Josh HorowitzBefore a live audience, he explained how he views Ray Arnold and Mace Windu still being out “somewhere” despite lacking key appendages. Below is his complete response.

Mace Windu? Me & @SamuelLJackson want to know. @BryceDHoward please help us! Get him involved! pic.twitter.com/WfkVvgah8BMarch 15, 2022 Learn more

Of the two characters, I’m more inclined to consider Mace Windu still being alive not only because. As Samuel L. Jackson pointed out, there’s a history of people who lost hands returning in the Star Warsuniverse, but Mace had been a Jedi Master so he might have been strong enough to survive being electrocuted by Darth Sidious and tossed out of a window. Revenge of the Sith. In Ray Arnold’s case, even on the off chance he survived having his arm being bitten off by a raptor, the chances of him taming one of these raptors and riding around on it, rather than simply devoured by another dinosaur, are extremely slim.

The direction of the Jurassic ParkFranchise has fallen, and the island where it was located is also being affected. “Hold onto your butts!”-uttering Ray Arnold met his presumed demise being destroyed by a volcanic eruption, fans of the dinosaur-packed franchise probably shouldn’t get their hopes up about seeing him again. However, Samuel L. Jackson has legitimately expressed interest in reprising Mace Windu, and that wouldn’t be the weirdest thing to happen. We all saw in The Book of Boba Fett how the title character survived the Sarlacc Pit, so why couldn’t a similar twist happens with the Jedi who wielded a purple lightsaber on Jackson’s request.

Samuel L. Jackson even mentioned in this interview that he’s talked with Bryce Dallas Howard, who’s directed episodes of Mandalorian The Book of Boba FettShe wondered if she would be able to set the wheels in motion for a Mace Windu-style one-handed return. It’s unclear if she has enough pull at Lucasfilm to make that happen, but Jackson clearly wants back in on the Star Wars action. Even though he’s busy with all sorts of other projects these days, including still playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s willing to make the time to revisit a galaxy far, far away.

Should it be announced we’ll see of Samuel L. Jackson in either the Star WarsOr the Jurassic ParkCinemaBlend will relay this news to franchises. The actor can be seen currently leading the Apple TV+ miniseries. The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, and he’ll reprise Nick Fury in The Marvels and Disney+’s Secret Invasion.