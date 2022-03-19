Samuel L. Jackson has revealed that Nick Fury will appear as part of a number of MCU Phase 4 projects.

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), is one of the mainstays of the MCU. He helped build Marvel’s massive universe of stories by founding the Avengers. Marvel had to have Fury in order to connect movies to the rest. Jackson’s cameos were short, but the role evolved significantly over time to the point where Nick Fury got his own MCU Phase 4 project. Fury will be appearing in more than one movie, it turns out. Secret Invasion.

Samuel L. Jackson confirmed the news in a recent interview. Be aware, Some spoilers may be found below.

How did Nick Fury lose one eye?

The last time we saw Nick Fury, he was aboard a mysterious spaceship in Earth’s orbit, working on a project that might be revealed in the MCU’s Phase 4. It happened in the scenes after credits of Far from Home. The second MCU Spider-Man movie came 11 years after Fury’s introduction in Iron Man.

It took over a decade to get there, however. Iron Man(2008) Captain Marvel (2019), to find out the truth about Fury’s eyepatch. It was a rare breed of cat that caused damage to Nick Fury’s younger self back when he was still in the field. At least we won’t have to wait until the MCU Phase 4 to learn that answer.

But it’s still important to remember that Fury’s initial appearances in the MCU were a lot shorter than in recent years. They communicated a clear message to the audience through the cameos. They informed us Fury was going to recruit another super hero for a special group. This team would become the Avengers.

Little did we know in the early phases of the MCU that we’ll see Fury’s character grow significantly. We began to see more of him. Movies like The Avengers Captain America: The Winter SoldierBecause they offer plenty of character development for Nick Fury, they stand out.

He saved the day once more in Age of UltronHowever, he was killed in the scene after credits. Infinity WarTogether, they comprise half the universe’s living beings.

MCU Phase 4 will bring more Nick Fury to us than we thought

It was only in Captain MarvelJackson was a co-star of an MCU movie. This was one of the last titles of the Infinity WarThe last Marvel movie to be shown in cinemas EndgameAll of them were reunited.

What’s interesting to note is that we haven’t really seen Nick Fury anywhere on Earth ever since Far from Home. Samuel L. Jackson voiced the Fury variants. What If…?. However, the MCU’s primary Fury version is still missing. Fury’s presence in the MCU is only possible with a comment in There is no way homeTell Spider-Man Fury has been off-world quite a while

A number of recent leaks revealed that Secret InvasionFilmed in London, UK. That’s a Disney PlusMCU Phase 4 TV series that features a large cast with Nick Fury as one of the main characters.

Jackson was also expected to play the role in the movie. Captain Marvel sequel. That’s The MarvelsThe premiere of “The Assassins” will be on February 17th.

However, we didn’t realize that the actor also filmed scenes for an MCU Phase 4 surprise adventure. That’s Quantumania: Ant-Man and The WaspThe third installment in the Ant-Man series.

Surprise role

Jackson shared the same sentiments on the Happy and Sad Confused podcast. The actor spoke about his busy filming schedule in London after he dropped the part. Quantumania reveal.

“It’s kind of strange when someone tells you they’re going to give you a nine-picture deal,” Jackson. “You know, you go, ‘How long am I going to stay alive to make nine pictures?’ Because it used to take a while to make a movie. It still kind of does, but people make two or three of them at a time. In the Marvel Universe…it’s crazy.”

“When I was in London just now,”Jackson. “It was [Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania], and [The Marvels] was happening, and we were getting ready to do [Secret Invasion]. So it was like, three Marvel movies on one lot. I was kind of running around from place to place.”

QuantumaniaThe movie will come out on July 28th. So we still have time to find out more. Jackson has just spoilt a surprising cameo. It’s interesting to note that Nick Fury has never appeared in Ant-Man movies before. He might as well make it in Phase 4 of the MCU.

