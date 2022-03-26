Samuel L. Jackson and Liv Ullman receive Oscars during a Governors Awards with No Campaigning

Imagine a party that was big during awards season, but no one campaigned. That’s what happened on Friday night in Hollywood, where the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held its 12th annual Governors Awards, in a ceremony that was very almost all 11 that had preceded it.

The Honorary Oscars were presented to Elaine May, writer, and Liv Ullman. Danny Glover received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian award. The ceremony was lighter in star power than many of its predecessors, as it took place during Oscar campaigning. It also featured dozens upon dozens awards candidates working in front of a large audience of Academy voters.

The Oscar ceremony was held two days prior to the Oscar show, which took place three days after voting ended. Instead of crowding the Ray Dolby Ballroom packed with tables where studios assembled their candidates, the Academy was allowed to spread the tables and those who attended could only focus on May Jackson, Ullman, and Glover.

Bill Murray presented the award for May to Denzel Washington who presented it to Jackson. John Lithgow presented the award for Ullman. Alfre Woodard was responsible for Glover. A number of guests were present, including actors David Oyelowo (Alfred Molina) and Magic Johnson (Balloon legend). (“I can’t believe it,”Molina said at one point. “I just met Magic Johnson!”)

The evening reminded one in a way of the November 2009 Governors Awards, which took up half the room. This ceremony was held before Oscar campaigners discovered the awards and some might even suggest that they were hijacked. The Governors Awards was perhaps more true to the original idea of the event than Academy President David Rubin had stated in his opening remarks. “perhaps even closer to our hearts”The Academy Awards are not the only ones.

The Governors Awards were created because of those Academy Awards and the increasing pressure to reduce the telecast. Long before this year’s plan to present eight categories before the live broadcast begins and then edit them into the telecast in shortened form, the Academy took all its honorary awards off the show completely, and presented them during their own separate, untelevised night.

It was intended to present the winners in a show that felt more substantial than any that could be shown on the Oscar telecast. This would also allow for honorary awards and more time to do the segments that usually add about 10 minutes to the Oscar telecast. The show allowed for lengthy and loose presentations. It was a hit immediately and still managed to shine a light on the worthy honorees despite all of the campaigning.

If the Governors Awards had been held on January 15, the day before the nomination voting started, it would have been the same. The Omicron variant led to many awards shows being cancelled or delayed. This caused the Academy’s decision to move the Governors Awards from the middle of campaign season to Friday night, two days before Oscars.

On Friday night, no one could win or lose one vote. The only reason to be there were to honor Glover Jackson May, Glover and Ullman. In a way, that made this year’s Governors Awards a calmer, more collegial event, and the tension of Sunday night’s Oscars didn’t hang in the room because you could count the 2022 nominees in the room on one hand.

It took away some the energy that the event could have and the sense that a younger generation was there to honor the greats who came before. It was difficult to fault the tributes that began with Bill Murray saluting Elaine May. Elaine May immediately pointed out that Murray had given a longer and more powerful speech in his car on the way to ceremony.

The 89-year old comedian, writer, and director then took aim at another co-author “Heaven Can Wait.” “Warren Beatty got me here,”She spoke. “He said, ‘Go there. I’ll give you the award, I’ll take you there and you won’t be afraid.’ And then he never called me again.”

Denzel Washington followed by paying tribute to Samuel L. Jackson and introducing a film package that took advantage of the show’s lack of untelevised nature by including a montage of Jackson using the 12-letter word that begins with mother. (Jackson said that it was his). “go-to Elmer Fudd stop-stuttering words”As a child.

Jackson helped to raise his Oscar statuette, and said: “I’ll tell you, this is going to be cherished,”He also joked about the stereotypical roles that he had to play when he made this comment. “It’s been a real pleasure making indelible impressions on audiences as Gang Member No. 2, Bum, Hold-Up Man and the unforgettable Black Guy, just to name a few.”

John Lithgow summed up Liv Ullman’s approach to both acting and directing with the phrase “Don’t turn away,” and told a story of how brilliant she had been when the two of them starred in Eugene O’Neill’s “Anna Christie”It was years ago that Broadway was popular. Ullman followed with one of the most priceless anecdotes of the night, when she described spotting legendary Swedish actress Greta Garbo on the streets of New York at a time when Ullman herself had become Hollywood’s hot new Scandinavian actress.

She said that the reclusive Garbo became panicky when Ullman approached and started to run. “I can run fast,”Ullman stated, “but she runs faster. Garbo disappeared into Central Park, Ullman never saw her again and, she added, “I realized I was a little full of myself.”

Glover was the last honoree. He received the Jean Hersholt humanitarian award for a life of activism. Glover also remembered the time when he and Samuel Jackson appeared in a San Francisco play reading directed by Morgan Freeman in 1980. Glover did not even glance at the TelePrompTer during his speech.

“I didn’t know that my speech was gonna be here, so I haven’t referred to the TelePrompTer at all,”He said that, and shrugged. “Sometimes, we as actors become a little lost if we don’t have a script … Thank you, thank you, thank you.”