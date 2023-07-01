Samsung warns all Android phone owners over 8 battery-draining ‘vampire’ settings – including using the wrong wallpaper

SAMSUNG has created a list of the most battery-draining settings you can have on your Android.

A few quick changes can greatly improve the length of your Android battery life.

2 Samsung has warned Android users of the settings that are draining their batteries the most Credit: Getty

2 Some settings are sucking the energy out of your phone like a vampire and need to be adjusted

If you have noticed your battery is dying at an accelerated speed it may be due to one of these vampire-draining settings.

Here is a breakdown of what to adjust, per Samsung.

1. REDUCE SCREEN BRIGHTNESS

Lowering your screen brightness can significantly extend your battery life.

You only need your brightness at 100 percent when outside in the bright sun.

You can adjust this on an Android by going to Settings then to Display or by swiping down from the Notifications bar.

2. CHANGE WALLPAPER TO DARK

This drains your battery similarly to how the brightness does.

You can adjust this by going to your phone’s Launcher app by holding down an empty part of your home screen and clicking on Settings.

Then choose a dark theme for your screen.

3. SHORTEN PHONE SLEEP TIME

You can do this by heading to Settings and then Display.

Go to screen timeout and lower the time.

The lowest amount of time is 15 seconds.

4. BACKGROUND APP REFRESH

Many apps will use your battery in the background to update themselves or send you notifications.

To adjust this, go to settings, battery, device care, battery, then Background usage limits.

Turn off the Background App Refresh on your most used Apps.

5. TURN ON POWER-SAVING MODE

Power-saving mode automatically decreases screen brightness, reduces screen resolution, limits processor speed, and stops background network usage.

This can be found in settings.

6. TURN OFF LOCATION SERVICES

The Location Services Setting uses your battery in the background when turned on.

Turn this off by going to Settings then Location.

7. TURN OFF DATA ROAMING

This uses the battery to ensure you stay connected to your data.

Turn this off by going to Settings, Connections, then Mobile Networks.

Airplane mode can also limit battery usage for data roaming but will block all services including WiFi.

8. INTELLIGENT PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT

This allows you to save time when accessing different features in your phone which can save you battery.

Access this through Settings, Battery, then Device Care.