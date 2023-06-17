Sami, Charlie Sheen’s and Denise Richards’ Daughter Clarifies Herself After Calling herself a ‘Sex worker’

Sami Sheen clarified a few points about her career. Sami Sheen has taken the time to clarify some things about her career.TikTok Videofeaturing the 19-year-old, the oldest daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, recently garnered attention with her description of herself as a “sex worker.” Sami says in the video: “I’ve already shaved and lotioned my whole body.” Soon I will be starting laser hair reduction, which is going to change the game. Sami clarified that her occupation is only an OnlyFans. She said, in an interview on 10 June: “I am no p-star.”TikTok. “I do not meet people. I do not film myself having sexual relations. It’s not something I do, and I am also not going to judge anyone who does it.The following are some of the ways to improve your own ability.Do that.”

Sami says she’s “not comfortable” with working on a platform other than OnlyFans. This subscription-based platform hosts NSFW material. She calls herself a sexworker because “my main source of revenue is my OF.” “And if people did their f— research, they would realize that there are multiple forms of [sex] Work,” she added. “I love what I do and have done OF for nearly a year.” Sami, who turned 18 in June, joined OnlyFans three months later. Charlie, Sami’s father, explainedE! NewsHe did not “condone”, but he could not prevent his daughter from making the decision. “I urged her, however, to be classy and creative, without sacrificing her integrity.”

Sami Sheen describes her role pic.twitter.com/SdQymirp0p — E! News @enews June 16, 2023

The Two and a Half Men actor explained in a statement that Denise had “illuminated a number of salient issues that I, in my hurry, overlooked and dismissed” and that he now accepts Sami’s choice.Charlie continued, “Now, more than ever before, Sami needs to be able to count on a united parent front as she embarks upon this new adventure.” From this point on, Sami will have plenty. Besides the support from her family, Sami also found a new workmate when Denise also joined OnlyFans a few weeks after she launched her account.

E! News’Daily PopShe “educated herself” about OnlyFans, and her preconceptions changed. Once I discovered that this platform allows creators the freedom to be themselves, I also decided to sign up. Denise joined the platform because she thought the criticism of her daughter’s choice in career was unfair. “I’ve done things in my career—you know, I’ve donePlayboyThen I was able to see the.Wild Things“I’ve been in sexy photos before I promoted movies or other stuff. Sometimes people will say bad things…but a lot more often they won’t”, she told onSiriusXM’sJeff Lewis LiveIt was September. But I thought it was unfair that so many people would post such things on Instagram.